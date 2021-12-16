The Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency Gregory Andrews, was recently seen buying local bread at the roadside

He bought a whopping 90 loaves of the bread from two women at Sege in the Volta Region of Ghana

The gesture has received massive applause from Ghanaians who were amazed by Gregory's humility

His Excellency Gregory Andrews is the Australian High Commissioner to the 120 million people in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

The revered high-profile official was recently seen in the Volta Region buying roadside bread that is sold along the Accra-Aflao stretch around Sogakope.

He later revealed in a post on his personal Twitter handle that he was on his way to the Siamekome Island in the Volta Region when he decided to pick up 90 loaves of fresh bread from two women called Vida and Georgina in Sege.

Gregory Andrews the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Photo credit: @AusAmbGHA

Source: Twitter

"My mum always taught me never to visit someone empty-handed. Should be enough for each household. The smell wafting in the back of the car is making me hungry," he also added.

Ghanaians are happy with the gesture

Below were some reactions from Ghanaians who saw the heartwarming post.

@ManuelO_D said:

Hahaha that feeling of grabbing a taste of your good deed even before it has accomplished its purpose

@BarristerEli mentioned:

I would love to know this man. So so genius and humble. I want you to be my mentor.

@oozyswonzy indicated:

You've really done the sellers good this morning. And trust me, they will never forget this day.

@Cobimagma suggested:

I think this culture humanity is practiced only in Africa Ghana. Thanks for your humanity

