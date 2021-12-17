A family member of Lekan Odunare, the 21-year-old Lagos resident who jumped into the lagoon in Epe area of the state has confirmed the recovery of his body

It was gathered that Odunare's body was recovered on Thursday, December 16, by relevant authorities in Lagos

However, the Police in the state is yet to give detailed update on the incident which took place on Tuesday, December 14

Two days after a 21-year-old diploma certificate holder, Lekan Odunare, jumped into the Lagos Lagoon in Epe area of the state, members of his family has confirmed his death.

The Punch reports that Odunare's family said his body was found on Thursday, December 17, two days after he jumped into the Lagoon.

Odunare's body was recovered on Thursday, December 16 Photo: Daily Trust

Source: UGC

The report said that a grieving member of Odunare's family who spoke on anonymity confirmed the recovery of his body by authorities.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sahara Reporters earlier reported that Odunare had jumped into the Lagoon after he told his girlfriend to take care of their baby.

Odunare was also said to have told the girl that they would not be seeing him again after that day.

Also, while he climbed and sat on the railings of the bridge around the water area, the diploma holder was filmed by a yet to be identified man.

The man who filmed the incident was said to had asked Odunare some questions but he looked forlom without making any attempts to answer the stranger's questions.

Although many Nigerians have queried why the person who filmed the incident failed to make efforts to stop Odunare from committing suicide, the police is yet to release an update on the matter.

21-year-old man jumps into Lagos Lagoon

A 21-year-old man, Odunare Olalekan, in Lagos state, took his own life by jumping into the lagoon in Epe area of Lagos state.

The incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, December 14, after family members tried to stop Olalekan from leaving him.

The diploma holder who worked in an estate in the area told his girlfriend to take good care of their 1-year-old baby before heading to the lagoon.

Ojodu LCDA reveals number of students who died in Lagos truck accident, provides their names

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ojodu Local Council Development Association (LCDA) had revealed the identities of the secondary school students who lost their lives in the truck accident that happened in the Ojodu area of Lagos state on Tuesday, December 7.

The students were going home after closing from school around 2pm when the truck ran over them.

The executive chairman of Ojodu LCDA, Odunmbaku ‘Segun, said two students were confirmed dead on the spot while 12 others were injured.

Source: Legit