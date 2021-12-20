The wife of Olalekan, a 21-year-old diploma holder who jumped into the Lagos lagoon has cried out to Nigerians for help

The mother of one, Amusa Rufiat made new revelations regarding the events that led to the death of her husband

Rufiat hinted that the husband has been depressed and made it known to those around him but was ignored

Lagos state- There's a new revelation regarding the events that led to the death of a man identified as Olalekan Odunare, who jumped into a Lagoon located in the Epe area of Lagos.

Amusa Rufiat, the wife of Lekan Odunare, has opened up on events leading to her husband’s death.

Rufiat said her husband had been talking about suicide a few days before he eventually jumped into the lagoon but no one took him seriously, The Cable reports.

Before his demise, a viral video was seen which shows Olalekan sitting on the handrail of the Lagos Bridge, before jumping into the lagoon. Photo credit: The Nation

The mother of one said those around only attributed his remarks to the influence of hard drugs.

She said:

“My husband’s name is Abdulrahman Odunare Olamilekan. We were also shocked to hear that he jumped into the lagoon. He has been speaking about it for some days but he was not monitored properly. If he was, the case would not be as bad as this.

“No one took him serious. They all attributed what he was saying to the influence of Colorado (hard drugs), so they didn’t even evaluate what he was saying. He doesn’t take Colorado but he used to take Arizona but it’s been long he took Arizona.”

The call for help

Rufiat, who hails from Oyo state, said since the incident, she has not received any help. She also called on Nigerians to support her to enable her to take care of her late husband’s child.

