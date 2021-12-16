The search to find the remains of a young man identified simply as Olalekan Odunare has begun by the family

According to the report, Olalekan was a 21-year-old diploma holder who jumped into the Lagos lagoon after leaving a note for his girlfriend to take care of their one-year-old daughter

Meanwhile, the brother to Olalekan revealed that the family has commenced a search for him and also shared further details

Lagos state- The family of a man identified as Olalekan Odunare, who jumped into a Lagoon located in the Epe area of Lagos, has begun the search for him.

A viral video seen by The Nation shows Olalekan sitting on the handrail of the Lagos Bridge, before jumping into the lagoon.

A voice in the 30-second video who was filming him is heard asking Olalekan what was wrong with him, but he did not respond.

The family has begun searching for the 21-year-old diploma holder who jumps into Lagos lagoon. Photo credit: The Nation

Legit.ng gathered that Olalekan is said to be a holder of an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificate and a worker at Alaro City, a mega estate along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

It was gathered that before he left home, his family members tried to stop him after he strangely told them that he was going without explaining what he meant, Daily Trust added.

Usman, a brother to Odunare, told The Punch that the family has commenced a search for him.

He added that Odunare did not open up to anyone about facing a challenge.

Usman was quoted to have said:

“I don’t even understand the situation. He just wished to do that to himself.

“He used to be depressed once in a while, but at least he should have come out and spoken to someone.

“If there was anything bothering him, he should have talked but that was how he chose to live his life.

“It has not been easy for our mother, but she will get over it as time goes on.

“We have not seen his body; we are searching for his body and hoping he will float to the shore because the lagoon is deep and nobody can enter into it.”

