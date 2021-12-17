The special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has explained how his boss is stingy but generous

Adesina maintains that the Nigerian leader knows how to give when necessary and does not throw money at things

The spokesman made the revelation in an article titled: 'Buhari At 79: Lessons We’ve Learnt From Him’ on Thursday, December 16

Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesman, says President Muhammadu Buhari is a stingy but generous man.

In a tribute to the president on his 79th birthday, Adesina said Buhari does not throw money at things or allow misappropriation of public funds but knows how to give when necessary.

Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari knows how to give when necessary.

Source: Facebook

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity stated this in a statement titled “Buhari at 79: Lessons we've learnt from him," which was shared on his Facebook page.

Adesina in his message, however, took a swipe at former Nigerian leaders, Ibrahim Babangida and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Though he never mentioned the ex-presidents' names, the presidntial media aide dropped enough hints saying Buhari lives in a modest house in Daura, unlike his former colleagues who own hilltop mansions, with presidential libraries and tried to extend his tenure.

Both Babangida and Obasanjo own massive hilltop mansion. While the former head of state retired to his hilltop mansion in Minna, Obasanjo moved to a 32-bedroom hilltop mansion with a presidential library.

Presidency berates Obasanjo, others over comment on Buhari's administration

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the federal government on Wednesday, December 15, faulted Obasanjo’s assessment of President Buhari’s scorecard in the last six years.

It disagreed with the former leader’s remark that the president has nothing to offer in office, particularly on the worsening insecurity that has upset the country.

The government warned Nigerians against the use of incendiary and insulting words, especially by leaders, saying that they can overheat the polity and heighten tension.

Few days to end of 2021, Buhari departs Abuja for Turkey

Meanwhile, Barely 10 days after his return from the Dubai EXPO 2020 at the United Arab Emirates, Buhari departed Abuja to Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday, December 16.

A statement by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, and seen by Legit.ng said President Buhari will be attending the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit hosted by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehu said the partnership summit comes shortly after President Erdogan's visit to Nigeria during which there were several meetings in the areas of energy, defence industry, mining and hydrocarbons.

