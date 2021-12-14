Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN on Tuesday, December 14 handed a facility to the Imo state government

The facility is a 200 tailoring equipment factory for fashion designers to access all the equipment they need for their profession

Governor Hope Uzodimma used the opportunity of the inauguration to commend VP Osinbajo's commitment to improving small businesses in Nigeria

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has publicly applauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the 200 tailoring-equipment-packed facility commissioned in Owerri on Tuesday, December 14.

The facility was handed over to the Imo state government by the vice president during a visit to the state capital.

VP Osinbajo and Governor Uzodimma inspecting one of the operators at the facility. Photo credit: Imo state government

The governor was quoted as saying in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

“For the facility, Mr. VP we must thank you for this wonderful thing you have done for Imo.”

He said with the tailoring facility now located in Owerri tailors and fashion designers won't have to travel to Lagos anymore just to access tailoring equipment.

He added:

“Our joy knows no bounds, we want to thank you, and please also take our greetings to the President, he is a good man.”

Describing the Vice President as an "able and capable VP," the governor said:

“We can say VP is from Imo state with the kind of support he has been giving to us so as to fast-track development. Thank you for this kind of love.”

Legit.ng gathered that the facility is a place where tailors and fashion designers can have access to equipment and machines needed for their trade and business.

The equipment provided by the federal government and its MSMEs Clinics partners is for the production of various types of garment wares and clothing items.

The equipment at the centre besides, the Amakohia Market in Owerri, has about 200 manual and automated fashion equipment that will enable end-to-end production of various types of clothing.

When put to full capacity, it will service 350 small businesses daily and 110,000 per year and the equipment can be used for straight sewing, weaving, hemming, embroidery, monogramming, screen printing, and heat.

The vice president disclosed that in addition to the 4 existing Shared Facility centres already in place, (that presented today in Imo being the fourth) 10 new ones would be opened early 2020 in different states of the federation.

On his official Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma wrote:

“Our industrialization agenda for Imo state continues to garner partnerships that support our fast-growing diversified economy. This recent partnership with the federal government would improve and complement our fashion industry while offering job opportunities for Ndi Imo.”

