Benin city - As the Edo state government churns out a batch of young graduates of its innovative Edo Tech Park, Governor Godwin Obaseki has commended Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN for sowing the seed that has produced the take-off of the Park, including the planned permanent site.

Obaseki commended Osinbajo while speaking on Friday, December 17 when the vice president visited Edo to commission the federal government's furniture production shared facility under the National MSMEs Clinic Scheme and also lay the foundation of the park's permanent site.

Osinbajo commissioning the federal government's shared facility in Benin city.

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, Governor Obaseki said to the vice president:

“Three years ago when you gave us the first innovation hub in the south-south. That mustard seed you sowed that day is what you saw at the take off campus of the Benin Tech Park, which you visited and met the first set of graduands.

“And that deed is what has brought us here this afternoon and it’s been germinated to reflect where we want to be as a people.”

Governor Obaseki in November 2020, inaugurated the Edo Tech Park, stating that his administration aims to transform Edo into technology outsourcing centre in Africa.

He also said the Edo Tech Park aims to become an elite software engineering and leadership-training institute that will produce thousands of global tech talents in the next five years both for local and international markets.

The governor stated that the tech park would not have been possible without the support of Osinbajo.

He said:

“As I shared with you in the car this afternoon, we cannot envisage without technology, it’s all about technology today. And as a government we want to align our future, the future of our children in Edo, with the reality of today. This would not have been possible without your support.

“We want to express our gratitude and to let you know as you go back to Abuja that we believe in the digital policy of our federal government, and as a sub-national, we will do all we can within our power to begin to exemplify how this process can work, and whatever assistance that can be rendered to us by the federal government, we will truly appreciate.”

The governor went further to thank Osinbajo for honoring the state government’s invitation, noting that the vice president will look back at this occasion with gratitude because it was the federal government digital policy spearheaded by the VP that produced it.

He added:

“We cannot promise that you will come and cut the tape before May 29, 2023, but we believe God almighty that you will look back and say, yes you started with the Lord, look at what policy has produced for us. Once again, thank you very much, Your Excellency.”

