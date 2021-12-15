The federal government has opened the fourth shared facility for small businesses in Owerri, the Imo state capital

A shared facility is a place where the government provides various equipment and machines for a particular type of trade or business for use by businesses

Vice President Osinbajo has listed shared facility projects to be commissioned next starting from later this week to early next year

Aso Rock - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has announced that several more shared facility centres are in the offing for the use of small businesses in the country.

The vice president made the announcement after commissioning the fourth shared facility to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Imo state.

VP Osinbajo inspecting the machines at the shared facility in Owerri. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

According to Osinbajo:

“The federal government and federal resources belong to all Nigerians. Each state is entitled to seek partnerships with the federal government to better the fortunes of their people.”

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice president, noted that Osinbajo listed shared facility projects to be commissioned next starting from later this week to early next year, in addition to the four already in place, as follows:

1. Shared facility for Edo state would be a woodwork carpentry and cabinet-making facility to be located within Edo Production Centre in Benin City. This would be handed over this week.

2. The shared facility for Kaduna state is located within Soba Tomato cluster in Soba local government area of the state.

3. The Kebbi state facility located in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state, will provide 2 lines of rice milling machinery to assist rice farmers to also mill their rice and benefit more from the rice production value chain.

4. The Ogun shared facility will be located within the popular Adire Market in Abeokuta.

5. Ebonyi state facility located within the Uburu Industrial Cluster in Uburu. Machines are being made for the production of various types of footwear and leather works for shoe-makers in Ebonyi state.

6. Kano state facility is located within the Kano m,etropolis of the state for various types of footwear and leather works for shoe-makers in the state.

7. The Katsina state facility will cater for tomato farmers within the state through the provision of modern machinery for the production of tomato paste.

8. The Ekiti state facility will cater for cocoa farmers through the provision of machinery for the processing of cocoa in cocoa flour.

9. The Bauchi state facility is expected to be located around Azare in the state and will cater for groundnut farmers through the provision of modern groundnut oil milling plants.

VP Osinbajo had shared photos of the shared facility in Imo state on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, December 15.

He wrote:

“This serves as the latest testament to the fact that MSMEs remain a priority for the Buhari administration, they are an engine of growth for the economy and because they account for almost half of national income and three quarters of jobs, this support will continue.”

VP Osinbajo commissions MSMEs shared facility in Imo state

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma applauded Osinbajo for the 200 tailoring-equipment-packed facility commissioned in Owerri on Tuesday, December 14.

The facility was handed over to the Imo state government by the vice president during a visit to the state capital.

He said with the tailoring facility now located in Owerri tailors and fashion designers won't have to travel to Lagos anymore just to access tailoring equipment.

