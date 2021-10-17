Governor Sanwo-Olu has jokingly questioned a funny photo of him drawn by a "funny drawing actor comedian", Osinowo Taiwo

Lagos, Nigeria - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, has reacted to a funny looking portrait of him drawn by a Nigerian comic artist, Osinowo Taiwo, popularly known as Bodataiye Oniyakuya.

Bodataiye Oniyakuya, @bodataiye_oniyakuya, with over 21,000 followers on Instagram, is known for drawing popular figures in funny ways. He described himself as a "funny drawing actor comedian".

Taking to his Instagram page, Taiwo posted a hilarious photo of Sanwo-Olu he drew alongside the official portrait of the Lagos governor, with the caption:

"I drew his excellency governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu , I thank God for the successful work I think his excellency will love it ❤️. I still remain the best artist in UAR ."

UAR was his reference to the recent request by one Adeleye Jokotoye, a tax consultant in Lagos state, asking the House of Representatives to rename Nigeria to the “United Africans Republic (UAR)”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reacts, invites artist

Taking to the comment section of the artist’s Instagram page, Governor Sanwo-Olu reacted by jokingly questioning what the portrait looks like.

He also asked the artist to bring the portrait to his office.

He wrote:

"So, it's me you drew like this? I’m guessing you’ll like to present it to me, abi? Ok, come and present it to me in my office. Hmmmm..."

Comedian reacts

Reacting to Governor Sanwo-Olu's comment, Taiwo asked his followers if he should accept the invitation extended to him to present the funny photo.

He wrote:

"Hmmmm his excellency ask me to come and present my drawing to him in his office hmm hope is not what am thinking guys ,i want you guys to advice me on this ,should I go or not , because I dey fear oo."

