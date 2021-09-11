Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke’s reputation seems to be known by a lot of people, including Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The governor recently met the film star at an event and stepped back from him before calling him a bad guy

The moment was captured on video and later trended on social media as fans shared their funny reactions to it

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently had social media users buzzing over his reaction after meeting Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke.

Jim Iyke was one of those present as the governor launched the Lagos Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Youth Alliance and he seemed taken aback by the actor’s presence.

In a trending video making the rounds on social media, the governor went round greeting those present at the event and was surprised to see that Jim Iyke was one of them.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reacts in funny way after meeting Jim Iyke. Photos: @goldmynetv, jidesanwoolu, @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

In reaction, Sanwo-Olu stepped back with surprise before shaking his finger at the actor and calling him a bad guy. Others present at the event also laughed at the governor’s reaction.

Sanwo-Olu then greeted the film star who bowed his head in return to show respect.

See the trending video below:

Nigerians on social media react

Soon after the video of the funny encounter between Governor Sanwo-Olu and Jim Iyke made the rounds, members of the online community had a lot to say about it.

Read some of their comments below:

Accessories.by_bola:

“Me self go laugh if I see am, our own Bruce Lee.”

Deetunesagain:

“ bad guy.”

Abilove262:

“Even governor recognise Jim so who come be red bra.”

Thugf_g:

“Lol why he acting like a teacher who saw his former student who came to collect results .”

A.phebian:

“Meaning these people sees everything, they just choose not to react.”

Iam_madeinheaven:

“Jim Iyke of life the real Baddest stubborn man I wonder how he behaved as a child .”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng