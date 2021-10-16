Terror attacks: UK warns its citizens against travelling to these 12 Nigerian states
Nigeria

by  Oluwatobi Bolashodun

The United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory to its citizens visiting Nigeria. It mentioned 12 states in the West African country to avoid.

The UK listed the Nigerian states as:

1. Borno state

2. Yobe state

3. Adamawa state

4. Gombe state

5. Kaduna state

6. Katsina state

7. Zamfara state

Riverine areas of

8. Delta state

9. Bayelsa state

10. Rivers state

11. Akwa Ibom state

12. Cross River state

