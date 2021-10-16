The United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory to its citizens visiting Nigeria. It mentioned 12 states in the West African country to avoid.

The UK listed the Nigerian states as:

1. Borno state

2. Yobe state

3. Adamawa state

4. Gombe state

5. Kaduna state

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

6. Katsina state

7. Zamfara state

Riverine areas of

8. Delta state

9. Bayelsa state

10. Rivers state

11. Akwa Ibom state

12. Cross River state

Source: Legit.ng