Terror attacks: UK warns its citizens against travelling to these 12 Nigerian states
The United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory to its citizens visiting Nigeria. It mentioned 12 states in the West African country to avoid.
The UK listed the Nigerian states as:
1. Borno state
2. Yobe state
3. Adamawa state
4. Gombe state
5. Kaduna state
6. Katsina state
7. Zamfara state
Riverine areas of
8. Delta state
9. Bayelsa state
10. Rivers state
11. Akwa Ibom state
12. Cross River state
Source: Legit.ng