The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, on Thursday, October 14, confirmed the death of the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab Al-Barnawi.

General Irabor made this revelation during the ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

There were reports that the ISWAP leader was killed in Borno (Photo: Defence Head Quarters)

The CDS disclosed:

“I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead."

Before now, it was reported that Al-Barnawi had been killed in Borno state.

There were two versions of the story of Al-Barnawi’s death with one saying he was killed by Nigerian troops and the other version saying he died during a rival war within the ISWAP camp.

Nigerian Army continues robust operations against terrorists

Recall that the Nigerian Army on Thursday, September 9, stated that counterterrorism troops in the northeast have arrested a ‘high profile Boko Haram member’ and raided one of the terror group’s logistics bases in the northeast.

The bases were said to have been used for the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) materials in Damboa and Gashua in Borno and Yobe states respectively.

Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the successful actions were a consequence of ‘robust operations’ by Operation Hadin Kai troops.

FG asked to reveal sponsors of terrorism

In a related development, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) had called on the federal government to reveal the identities of the sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

The forum was made reference to the 400 Bureau De Change operators recently accused of funding the terrorists in the country.

The MBF said the government had a responsibility to reveal the identities of the suspected sponsors to absolve itself of culpability.

