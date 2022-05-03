Kautukari, a community in Chibok LGA of Borno state, is currently under attack by suspected fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to TheCable, a resident said the insurgents invaded the community around 6pm on Tuesday, May 3, and started shooting randomly.

The suspected ISWAP fighters are reportedly setting houses ablaze while locals are fleeing into the bush for safety.

Soldiers stationed at a military forward operation base (FOB) in Kada, just 2km away from Kautukari, were said to have been dislodged.

It is, however, gathered that troops have been mobilised from the army’s 117 battalions in Chibok town to the area.

Kautukari is 17km away from Chibok town.

