Some gunmen on Tuesday, May 10, launched an attack on Tati village in Takum LGA of Taraba state, killing not less than six soldiers.

The Cable said the attackers in their number invaded the village in the late hours of Tuesday and engaged troops of the 93 battalions in a gun duel.

The names of the soldiers killed in the fierce fight were given as:

Dauda Tata (7NA/44/4046) Yusuf Salihu (95NA/40/5031) Ndubuise Okonkwo (96NA/42/6911) Abdullahi Ibrahim Emmanuel Jerry (14NA/72/14051) Sani Isa

It was gathered that the gunmen also attacked troop reinforcement deployed from Marraraba, but were overpowered this time and fled with gun wounds, having lost two of their own.

The gallant soldiers who came as reinforcement were said to have recovered one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 19 rounds of 7.62mm(SP), one pistol, seven rounds of 9mm ammo, one locally-made gun, three MCs, charms, and a sum of N15,120.

However, Legit.ng cannot verify the authenticity of the report as the Nigerian Army is yet to release an official statement on the development.

