Shehu Sani Shares hilarious secret about his wife and daughter

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has revealed that his daughter always thwarts efforts of his wife to take hold of his mobile phone.

The outspoken senator who recently defected to the opposition's People Democratic Party (PDP) made this known on his Facebook page.

Shehu Sani says his wife wanted to get hold of his phone. Photo: Biyi Samuel

Source: Original

He wrote:

"Each time I gave my phone to my daughter to play games with, I noticed that her mother always like to call her to the kitchen; my smart girl would then hand the phone back to me before moving to the Kitchen; then you’ll see the mother frowning. I like my girl."

Meanwhile, reactions have quickly followed his hilarious post on Facebook.

Babangida Danlawal Gumau in his reaction wrote:

Wise girls do not usually become a cause to crises between their parents for peace to continue to reign in the family.

Hon Ahmed Tijjani Mustaph also wrote:

"Smart Girl, like Father, like daughter, my Brother I see your smartness in her. Am highly proud of her, Allah Ya raya Mana."

Philip Ibrahim

"Comrade please allow Madam to play games with your phone too. After all she gave you your lovely daughter."

Taiwo Adediran

"Showing love to the parents, she doesn’t want to create any bad scene, she want both to be happy."

Asabe Sukai Adole

"Madam also wants to play the game too na."

Source: Legit