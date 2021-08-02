There is hope for the southeast region to produce the next Nigerian leader in the 2023 presidential election

Shehu Sani, a northerner who had served as a federal lawmaker, has advised Igbo politicians how they can actualise this dream

Sani called on southeasterners to get cordial with the north and convince it to see reasons why power should be given to them

If the suggestions of Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central, is taken seriously, the idea of Igbo presidency in 2023 might become a reality.

In a video shared via Facebook, Sani, a top chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), advised politicians in the southeast to build bridges of cordial relationships to the north, if they hope to get to the presidency.

Sani said the southeast can get the presidency through consultation with the north

The former senator explained that this will also work for the region economically and socially as many Igbos reside in the north.

Sani, who is also a fiery activist, social critic, and commentator, shared these thoughts during an interview with BBC Igbo.

He noted that the Igbos cannot take power at the centre through intimidation, violence, and terror groups.

The erstwhile federal lawmaker said the southeast's demand for the presidency is legitimate and moral, but added that this should be done peacefully, and not by threat.

Sani listed understanding, consensus, consultation, convincing approaches as methods that can be applied for the geopolitical zone to turn the pendulum of power to its side.

2023: Igbo presidency now a possibility, Ohanaeze declares

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide), had expressed optimism that the southeast would get the presidency in 2023.

The group’s president-general, Prof. George Obiozor, stated this on Monday, April 19, at a press conference in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that he said their differences and divergent views would not rob the Igbo of the presidency in 2023.

Obiozor also faulted the refusal of the federal government to implement the report of the 2014 national conference, describing it as another lost opportunity.

