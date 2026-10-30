Pastor Chris Okafor's church page shared a pointed message about accusations and silence as his legal battle with actress Doris Ogala continues

Doris Ogala was remanded in prison after a court found she lacked evidence to support her claims against the cleric

Followers flooded the post with reactions, with some demanding Ogala's release and others calling out the pastor's conduct

Pastor Chris Okafor has broken his silence following the ongoing court drama involving actress Doris Ogala, sharing a cryptic message on his church's Instagram page that many are reading as a direct response to the legal controversy surrounding him.

The post, which stopped short of naming anyone directly, carried a pointed message:

Pastor Chris speaks about judging people and reacting to accusations as Doris Ogala battles court case. Photo credit@dorisogala/@pastorchrisokafor

Source: Instagram

"A loud accusation is not necessarily 'THE TRUTH' and a quiet defence is not necessarily an admission of guilt."

The cleric's page accompanied the quote with a broader philosophical note, urging followers to "discern before you judge" and suggesting that wisdom lies in knowing when to speak and when to stay silent.

Doris Ogala Remanded in Prison

The post comes at a charged moment in the saga between the pastor and the actress. Doris Ogala, who had made a series of public claims against Pastor Chris Okafor, was recently remanded in prison after a court ruled that she had failed to produce sufficient evidence to back up her allegations against the cleric.

Pastor Chris Okafor's post on Instagram draws attention as Doris Ogala battles court case. Photo credit@pastorchrisokafor

Source: Instagram

The development shifted the legal momentum firmly in the pastor's favour.

The timing of the church's Instagram post has not gone unnoticed, with many followers and observers linking it directly to the court outcome.

Here is the Instagram post that suggests a swipe at the actress:

Reactions to Pastor Chris Okafor's post

The post drew swift and divided reactions online, with many commenters weighing in on the ongoing dispute.

@deborah.ogah.33 wrote:

"Pls release our incoming sir"

@verydarkwickedman__ commented:

"Na why you lock your ex?"

@demicarefoundation said:

"Please release that lady. Do not violate her human rights."

@bishopnadinefreeman wrote:

"You have a very bad record as pastor. You cannot silent that lady. You dtated her for years. Christ ọhụ"

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they met both in the village and in Lagos, and she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to visit.

Many were stunned by what she shared, offered their observations about the recording, and suggested what Ogala must do next.

Source: Legit.ng