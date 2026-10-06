Morenike Adedoyin made history on Episode 362 of Masoyinbo, which aired on October 5, 2026, becoming the show's first-ever ₦1 million winner

What makes her win remarkable is that Adedoyin is not Yoruba by ethnicity; she hails from the Kwale area of Delta State

Host Olalekan Fabilola confirmed the historic milestone live on the show, noting that no contestant had ever claimed the grand prize before her

A Delta State woman has done what hundreds of Yoruba-speaking contestants, celebrities and public figures could not: win the ₦1 million grand prize on the cultural TV game show, Masoyinbo.

Morenike Adedoyin claimed the top prize during Episode 362 of the show, which aired on October 5, 2026, triggering a wave of excitement across social media. The milestone is considered all the more remarkable given that the prize had survived hundreds of episodes without a single winner, owing to the programme's notoriously tough rules.

Morenike Adedoyin won Masoyinbo’s ₦1 million prize after many contestants fell short. Credit: eayoruba/iwanike_elejigbaileke

Source: Instagram

From Kwale to Yoruba fluency

When asked about her linguistic background on the show, Adedoyin revealed that she grew up in the Kwale area of Delta State and is not Yoruba by ethnicity. She credited her grandmother, who comes from a Yoruba-speaking community, for sparking her deep interest in the language from an early age.

Living with her grandmother gave her consistent exposure to the language, which she went on to master well enough to outperform contestants with far stronger ethnic ties to it.

Her composed and confident performance throughout the contest left the host visibly impressed.

Masoyinbo host Olalekan Fabilola made the announcement directly to Adedoyin on air, telling her: "You are the first person to win one million on this show."

The programme has featured a wide range of guests over the years, including Yoruba actors, actresses, musicians, state governors, socialites and students. None had been able to crack the grand prize before Adedoyin's appearance.

The show's first-ever car winner, for context, was Ayọka Roqeebat Kazeem, also known as Roqeebat Adebisi Qazeem.

Adedoyin's win has reignited conversations online about language, identity, and cultural belonging in Nigeria, with many celebrating the fact that a non-Yoruba speaker had claimed a prize that eluded native speakers for so long.

After hundreds of episodes without a grand-prize winner, Morenike Adedoyin finally claimed Masoyinbo’s ₦1 million. Credit: eayoruba

Source: Instagram

Watch the video from Morenike Adedoyin's time on Masoyinbo game show:

Temi Nkem wins BBNaija

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija finally put numbers to what was clearly one of its most competitive finales yet, releasing the official voting breakdown from the Season 11 Show Ya Sef grand finale.

Temi Nkem, whose full name is Temitope Chigbue, clinched the title after receiving 25.87% of the final public vote. Aikou came in second with 23.68%, a margin of just over two percentage points that sent social media into a frenzy. The BBNaija official social media account confirmed the full results on Sunday, October 4.

Source: Legit.ng