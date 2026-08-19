A fiery confrontation erupted between BBNaija Season 11 housemates Chimsom Chuka and Oyin over garden space on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Oyin retaliated after Chimsom exercised on her bed in the garden by pouring liquid on his bed inside the Big Brother Naija house

The incident spread quickly across the house, with housemates discussing the drama extensively ahead of the week's Wager task

A garden dispute between Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates Chimsom Chuka and Oyin turned into one of the most talked-about moments in the house on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The trouble started when Chimsom was spotted jumping and working out on Oyin's bed in the BBNaija house.

Chimsom and Oyin face off in a heated BBNaija Season 11 confrontation that sparks reactions among housemates and fans. Photo: chimsomchuka/oyin_oshikoya

Source: Instagram

Oyin's response was swift and dramatic: she walked over and poured liquid directly onto Chimsom's bed. The confrontation did not stop there.

Oyin made her position clear in the exchanges that followed, warning Chimsom that she would personally deal with him if pushed further.

She declared, "You can't touch me", as a statement of dominance and cautioned that "You never know who you are dealing with," signalling her readiness to escalate if provoked again.

The back-and-forth continued for some time before tensions briefly settled.

BBNaija House buzzes before the wager

The incident quickly spread throughout the house. Several housemates gathered to discuss the clash, with some recalling Oyin's earlier comments about her intent to frustrate Chimsom.

The exchange became the dominant topic of conversation as contestants reflected on what had unfolded.

Chimsom, a 26-year-old pharmacist and actor, has been a notable presence in the season since winning the show's first Head of House title in late July.

Oyin, for her part, has remained outspoken in diary room sessions and her interactions with fellow housemates, keeping her at the centre of the house's ongoing tensions.

Watch the exchange between Chimsom and Oyin in the video below:

Fans react to Chimsom and Oyin's drama

The clash drew strong reactions online, with viewers weighing in on who was to blame:

Rham Zey wrote:

"If e jump on itz you too go Nd jump on it na what's the fuss for pouring water Na haaa"

Munary Abubakar reacted:

"Strike loading 😂😂 messing with biggies property lol"

Ngusuur Terfa Ayaga commented:

"Strike loading ... This is Bigbrother's property."

Queen Fiyinfoluwa stated:

"Chimsom started it that's all I know."

Aikay Amad shared:

"With the way this is going, Biggie will surely attach boxing ring to his house in the future"

Fola Ramsey wrote:

"Can you see the level of hanger in a person! You repay him back by pouring water on his bed. You are not a wife material at all"

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates Chimsom and Oyin draw attention after a heated dispute in the house. Photo: chimsomchuka/oyin_oshikoya

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clap back her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her a 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng