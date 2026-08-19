Wizkid took to his X page on August 19, 2026, to quietly acknowledge the third anniversary of his mother's passing

The Afrobeats star's mother, Dolapo Morayo Balogun, died on August 18, 2023, after battling sickness

Thousands of fans joined Wizkid in honouring his late mother's memory online as they shared pictures and kind words

Three years have passed since Wizkid lost his mother, and the music star made sure the milestone did not go unnoticed.

On August 19, 2026, the Grammy-winning Afrobeats artist took to his X page to mark the third anniversary of Dolapo Morayo Balogun's passing. His tribute was understated but deeply personal; he simply posted the number "3" alongside a bird emoji carrying a green leaf in its beak.

Reactions as Wizkid marks 3 years since his mother, Dolapo Morayo Balogun, died, fans rally around him. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Dolapo Morayo Balogun passed away on August 18, 2023, following a battle with cancer. Her death deeply affected the singer, who channelled his grief into his artistry in the months that followed.

How Wizkid kept his mother's memory alive

Wizkid celebrates his late mother with a tweet; fans react. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

After losing her, Wizkid chose to immortalise his mother in two significant ways. He named his studio album *Morayo* in her honour, a project widely regarded as one of his most personal bodies of work.

The superstar also named his baby girl with his partner Jada Pollock, popularly known as Jada P, after her, keeping the Morayo name alive within his family.

Here is the X post made by Wizkid in remembrance of his late mother, who died in 2023:

Fans join Wizkid in remembrance

Wizkid's followers were quick to join him in mourning and remembrance, flooding the comments section of his post with warm tributes.

@Guccistarbol wrote:

"Omo it's 3 years already sigh! Keep resting Morayo and pls stay strong idolo, we Dey with you 🫂"

@Derahback shared:

"Forever in our hearts, keep resting."

@ofcl_special added:

"We all love Wizkid and his mother."

@Toby reacted:

"May mama soul continue to rest in peace.. Biggest Bird."

@Yentoniz said:

"Nor by use your mama remembrance take farm pity we already know say you don fade."

@Lpbeat wrote:

"Dem say them no Dey hear ur gbedu again, na true ?

Jada P celebrates Wizkid with sweet words

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's baby mama marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood, and her partner, Wizkid.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving, supportive, caring, and best father. She also noted that the singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dreams and has blessed her with their children.

Source: Legit.ng