Chidima Praise, a Nigerian counsellor, has announced on Facebook that her previously announced wedding will no longer hold

She released a public statement asking family and friends for continued prayers as she navigates what she described as a painful season

Her Facebook post drew widespread attention on social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on the broken engagement

Chidima Praise, a Nigerian counsellor, has taken to Facebook to publicly announce that her upcoming wedding has been cancelled and her engagement has ended.

In a statement posted on Monday, July 21, 2026, Chidima addressed family and friends directly, confirming that the wedding she had previously announced would no longer be taking place.

A Nigerian counsellor says her upcoming wedding has been called off. Photo Credit: Counselor Chidima Praise

Source: Facebook

She described the period as painful, not only for herself but for both families involved.

Chidima speaks on her broken engagement

Without disclosing the reasons behind the decision, she expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported her, prayed for her, and wished the couple well leading up to what was meant to be her wedding day.

Chidima asked for understanding and privacy from those close to her as she focuses on healing, stating her trust in God regarding her future.

See Chidima Praise's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail counsellor's wedding cancellation announcement

The post attracted a wave of responses from Nigerians who offered support, perspective, and words of encouragement.

@Ogechi Perpetual Ozuemba said:

"Better now than later."

@Assumpta Chiturumugo said:

"The comments I'm reading is making me smile. God bless you all esp our men for encouraging her. Sis you saw the signs and you will be free Fe wonders. Congratulations."

@Ojo Samson said:

"It is well with you."

@Chinenye Azubuike said:

"Better than being a single mother."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had opened up after her wedding was cancelled.

Lady laments cancellation of her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after her wedding got cancelled.

The lady, 29 and a master's degree holder, said she could not come to terms with calling someone she is older than by 18 years her aunty.

According to the lady's story shared by Adefemi Taiwo Damilola on Facebook, her would-have-been mother-in-law was offended by her insistence not to address her niece as her aunty.

Source: Legit.ng