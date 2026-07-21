Lifestyle content creator Simi Sanya Dapson disclosed the limited meals she prepares for her husband during a podcast interview

Simi said she made her cooking abilities clear to Femi Dapson before they married, arguing there should be no surprises after the wedding

Her comments divided social media, with many users questioning her approach to cooking in marriage

Lifestyle content creator Simi Sanya Dapson has set social media alight after candidly revealing that spaghetti, yam and egg, and bread and tea are essentially the full extent of her cooking repertoire for her husband, music video producer and filmmaker Femi Dapson.

The clip, drawn from an interview on the Talk Your Talk podcast that aired on YouTube on July 10, reignited passionate debate about cooking expectations, gender roles, and what couples should discuss before saying "I do."

Simi Sanya Dapson says she discussed her cooking skills with her husband before they got married. Photo: simisanyaa

Source: Instagram

Simi was unapologetic about her position, insisting that honesty during the talking stage eliminates any room for disappointment later in a relationship.

She argued that partners who enter a relationship knowing her cooking habits have no grounds to complain afterwards.

"You see me the way I am. You know that I don't know how to cook. Now I'm in a relationship; you will now say let me go and be cooking for you in your house every weekend… why? Was that the plan? Didn't I tell you before?"

Simi Sanya added that her husband has accepted the arrangement without protest since their wedding day.

"Like me, in my marriage, I only know how to cook spaghetti, yam and egg, and bread and tea, and the boy has known, and he has not fought me since the day we got married. He has been eating the spaghetti with all goodness in his heart. Did he die?" she said.

Simi Sanya also framed cooking compatibility as a serious point of discussion that couples should address before committing, noting that a mismatch in expectations around food could signal broader incompatibility.

Watch Simi's interview clip that sparked the debate below:

Social media users react to Simi Sanya's revelation about her cooking choice

The comments section was anything but quiet. Here are some of the reactions:

@Chigozie_BOS wrote:

"and the boy have know, he have nor fight me since the day we marry". This is just shameful. See how a wife is embarrassing and disgracing her husband. "Did I not tell you before hand?", men are supposed to avoid this kind of women. How does this kind of woman want to care for you? Spaghetti and tea and bread? What a shame!"

@Chukmec said:

"😂😂 omo theres always signs I don't have problem with her not knowing how to cook or not cooking, buh her always reminding the world how she dose not cook in her marriage and always talking about him like some kind random crush.. 😂"

@bumstyle31 wrote:

"Dear Simi, this is not the flex you think it is, you can learn"

@Memnefer observed:

"The fact that she talks about this same topic at every interview shows it bothers her"

@TalksChurch cautioned:

"Don't go and be like her. Her husband loved it, your husband may not like it."

@Hi_Auzten offered a contrasting view:

"I've seen a couple of you foaming in the cs. She told him from the start what she can cook and he eats it with goodness in his heart. He needs to eat something different? He gets a chef or if he knows how to make the meal he makes it. Do what works for you in your marriage!"

@Sweet_Temiii added:

"Cooking is a valuable life skill, but mutual understanding and support matter even more in a marriage."

Simi Sanya Dapson sparks debate after discussing the meals she prepares for her husband and their marriage. Photo: simisanyaa

Source: Instagram

Woman shares husband's reaction over cooking

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman shared how she couldn’t cook for her husband for a week and worried about his meals.

She recounted calling him to ask if he wanted a sandwich, but he reassured her that he could take care of himself.

She said her husband later praised her efforts, telling her it wasn’t her job to feed him, which left her thrilled and grateful for his support.

Source: Legit.ng