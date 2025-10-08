An X user reminded fans of how BBNaija season ten winner, Opeyemi Ayanwale, was treated during her childhood

The lady harshly criticized Imisi's mother, stating that African parents can be bold despite the way they treat their children

Fans reacted to her post, sharing their thoughts about the elderly woman and the way she treated their favourite

Ms Ada O, an X user, has shared her grievance after seeing the pictures and video of BBNaija's Opeyemi Ayanwale's mother taking centre stage at her prize presentation ceremony on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The reality star had won the season ten edition of the show, and she was presented with her prize car and money on Tuesday.

Her family members, including her mother, were present at the ceremony.

Reacting, Ms Ada stated that African parents are very bold after recalling what Imisi went through at the hands of her mother.

According to Ms Ada, Imisi was thrown out of the house when she was just 12 years old. She added that people took advantage of Imisi and got her pregnant.

Furthermore, Ms Ada said that the former housemate was seen speaking fluent English was staying alone under the bridge and was abused.

She added that the former housemate had to take care of the pregnancy at that age. Ms Ada criticised Imisi's mother for showing up at her daughter’s biggest moment.

She asserted that Imisi's mother was just behaving as if she didn't leave her at her young age.

How fans reacted to Ms Ada's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Ms Ada. Many agreed with her and joined her to drag Imisi's mother as well. Here are comments below:

@Skipoff73 said:

"Hmmm, this is not an African thing, though extremely sad, a lot of western parents throw their kids out of the house too or expose them to molestation and other atrocities. It's just very tragic. Thank God for changing Imisioluwa's story and giving her beauty for ashes."

@Oluwayemisi_12 stated:

"As in!! Am still pissed seeing her there. I was just hissing. God help me to let it off my mind cos she is still her mother after all and she has forgiven her."

@dauntlesseskimo commented:

"The daughter might have forgiven her and moved on with life. She was happy she was there on her big day. She forgave her for her to heal .No Hope Lost."

@Alphha_whay reacted:

"Okay we don hear, so who called her and gave her the location?"

@xoxomiide wrote:

"She really said her family will be mad that she share the info… they literally sweep it under the carpet and use “Mabinu” to settle it. Can never be me sha… I’m never talking to that mother again, because her life can never be the same after that."

@MsAdaO shared:

"Normal African family behaviour. She shared the story in agony and wasn’t herself for 24 hours. They probably haven’t apologised properly either. Madness."

