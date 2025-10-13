A viral video of former Big Brother Naija housemates and besties Dede and Mide has triggered reactions online

The duo was present at the winner's party organized by Big Brother on Friday, October 10, 2025, alongside other housemates

However, a new clip showed Dede walking right past Mide on the red carpet, leaving fans with much to say

Life after the Big Brother Naija house is often different when it comes to the bonds formed, except for a few lucky and intentional ones.

Everyone and their mother knows that Dede and Mide had one of the coolest relationships in the house. They were best friends and stood by each other.

However, things quickly turned sour after Mide was heard telling Kola that Dede had extended friendship to her on their first night.

Fans raise concern about Dede and Mide's friends after viral video surfaces. Credit: @mide-iwasokan, @dede_ashiogwu

Ebuka shattered this table by asking Mide publicly, which left their friendship sour. A video from the winner's party captured the exact moment Dede walked right past Mide on the red carpet, leaving fans with much to say.

The majority applauded Dede for keeping a straight face, as many felt Mide deserved it for being a nasty friend towards her.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Ebuka unveiled the top five finalists of the Big Brother Naija reality show as the season comes to an end.

In a post, all five finalists were seen sitting in the lounge, waiting for the next announcement from the show’s host.

Fans of the reality show took to social media to share their reactions after seeing the housemates who made it to the top five.

Dede and Mide trigger reactsions online

Read some comments below:

@otorroseline said:

"I don know what happened but I support Dede."

@thelmadin1 said:

"That’s the vibe i love about confident women Aura for Aura mide made it look like dede is the one pushing for friendship and bad mouthing her to her s*x partner bright morgan now let her keep same energy in real life now show is over 😂 i love me some dedelicious 😍😍😍."

@joan.xvi said:

"Even if I’m the only one going to side Mide I will!! Dede is not that friend that youll love to have in real life some of you stanship will not let you admit. What’s wrong in hosting kola how their friendship started? Mide has never said oh Dede is stipid Dede is a ho or Dede is sugar baby she has never! But it’s because you guys have natural hate for the girl Mtchew their fist argument was because Dede never use to defend Mide but Mide even fought soso because of Dede, everyone is tired of her character. Kola oh even Koyin I never expected him to run see how Bella gave him peace I love it for Mide kola and Koyin and if you think their the problem and your fave is a saint so be it."

BBNaija housemates Mide and Dede trend as a new video surfaces. Credit: @mide_iwasoka.

@_engineer.tina said:

"If my supposed friend tells another that I’m the one chasing the friendship and you didn’t come with anyone but yourself, your own best friend is outside so let everybody stay to themselves,, then I will take several steps back from that friendship since I’m the delusional one. I’m basically doing you a favor by “not chasing” as you claimed I was."

@oj_simi said:

"Honestly mide was supposed to go far in that show, she spoilt her game with gossip, backbiting and jealousy."

@the_regallll said:

"Mide should have just swallowed pride and apologized,but she let a man spoil her amazing friendship,I understand Dede ,I would also act the same way,Mide doesn’t have a mind of her own."

@dflowergirlje said:

"She’s beautiful honestly. Tall dark and pretty 😍😍😍😍."

Dede speaks on reason she can’t date Kola

Meanwhile, BBNaija Season 10 runner-up Dede discussed why her feelings for Kola couldn’t blossom into romance.

The reality star admitted that she got bored with their dynamic before the end of the show on Sunday.

Fans who rooted for the Dede, Kola ship may be in for a heartbreak as she shut down dating rumours.

