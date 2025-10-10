A viral clip of Bam Bam and Teddy A performing a sweet duet has captivated fans online

Fans of Big Brother Naija’s power couple, Bamike Adenibuyan aka Bambam and Teddy A, have been swooning over a viral video that captured the pair sharing a romantic moment.

In the clip making rounds on social media, Bambam sat beside her husband in what appeared to be a video shoot setup.

The two looked deeply connected as they sang together, exchanging smiles and warm glances that left fans gushing.

Bam Bam and Teddy A performing a sweet duet.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actress could be seen gazing lovingly at Teddy A as they harmonized, their connection undeniable.

The couple who met during the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala season in 2018 have continued to prove that their relationship was more than just a showmance.

However, Bambam recently came under fire after giving relationship advice, saying they should keep their bed undefiled.

Speaking on the Echo Room podcast hosted by her husband, Tope “Teddy A” Adenibuyan, Bambam encouraged couples to wait until marriage before being int*mate.

The actress disclosed that their love story, which blossomed into marriage after the birth of their first child, was far from a “fairy tale.”

She admitted that at some point, they both questioned whether their marriage was truly the will of God, as differences and personal growth brought clashes into their relationship.

Watch the video here:

Fans gush over Bam Bam, Teddy A's video

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the pair, flooding the comment section with love emojis and compliments.

@Princewillibeo:

"That’s such a sweet and talented display from Bambam! Seeing her and Teddy A perform together not only highlights her vocal skills but also the chemistry they share as a couple. Moments like these make fans appreciate the personal and artistic sides of celebrities beyond the spotlight."

@AmosSoma37877:

"Their chemistry is unmatched! You can feel the love in every note — Bambam’s voice is pure magic and Teddy A complements her perfectly!"

@A_Bewtiful_Life

"They bonded in the big brother house over their singing career and life abroad. They were just in their own world, it was sweet to watch. This video is not new sha."

@Twinklefragranc:

"I remember what she said in their interview..she said the turning point in their marriage was when her husband accepted Christ into his life..if not...the marriage almost ended.."

@TserunD:

"God will punish Nina and miracle. See better ship I suppose jump in that year but them blind my eyes with their fake love. Tueeeeh!!!"

Bam Bam and Teddy A met at the 2018 edition BBNaija.

Source: Instagram

