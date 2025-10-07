BBNaija Season 10 runner-up Dede discussed why her feelings for Kola couldn’t blossom into romance

The reality star admitted that she got bored with their dynamic before the end of the show on Sunday

Fans who rooted for the Dede–Kola ship may be in for a heartbreak as she shut down dating rumours

Big Brother Naija Season 10 runner-up, Dede, has broken her silence on her relationship with fellow housemate, Kola.

She explained why she couldn't pursue a romantic connection with him despite their undeniable chemistry during the show.

The duo had been one of the most talked-about pairs in the just-concluded season. From playful teasing to emotional conversations, viewers were convinced a love story was brewing between them.

Dede says dating Kola is almost impossible. Photos: Dede, Kola.

Source: Instagram

But in a recent post-show interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the reality star made it clear that the feelings fans thought they saw on screen were never strong enough to lead to a real relationship.

She stated:

“I do like Kola, but it is not enough for a relationship. He is an amazing person. I will always sing his praise regardless of what it is. But it’s not enough for what we thought it is."

During her time in the house, Dede openly mentioned she was already in a committed relationship outside the show.

Still, her bond with Kola became one of the show’s highlights, drawing attention from fans who saw them as the next big BBNaija couple.

Viewers quickly nicknamed them “Koldede” and flooded social media with clips of their playful moments, often debating whether Dede’s real-life boyfriend stood a chance once she left the house.

However, Dede’s latest confession might have just sunk that ship for good. She explained that while she admired Kola’s personality, she eventually got tired of their dynamic.

She expressed:

“At some point, I got bored. Things became predictable. I think our connection just ran its course before the season ended."

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Dede's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Ruffyking001:

"Kola you better know what you’re doing. I don’t want to hear she’s amazing and most beautiful in your interview oo. Aura for aura ni mofe"

@BolaFayelu:

"See this liar, many times he tries to avoid you and you keep seducing him."

@vyncyno:

"She confirmed she likes him..she has a guy let’s not forget and also she has valid point she n kola are two different ppl whc i think they can work on that’s if she wants it but i hope she won’t be angry at setting reactions n things kola said abt their situationship 2 others"

@samodabdul1:

"Bro, I don't need to listen to this girl cos she can never be honest, she go still fake ham for ebuka nhi"

BBNaija Kola confesses feelings for Dede

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija season 10 housemates started to open up to one another after they paired up in the house.

A video went viral recently showing when Kola had a private discussion with Dede as he let her know how he felt toward her.

What caught the attention of fans and viewers was the fact that he was aware that Dede had a serious relationship outside the house, as they reacted to it online.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng