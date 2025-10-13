The Big Brother Naija Season 10 show may have ended, but there are still ongoing conversations about the housemates

A post about the growth of the housemates on social media has been shared online, and some were amazing

Certain housemates had faster growth than others, as many react to the rate at which Imisi has grown her online following

Online users have shared reactions to the social media growth of the housemates from the just-concluded Big Brother Naija Season 10.

Usually, housemates go into the house with zero popularity and very low social media following, especially on Instagram.

A comparison between the growth of housemates from the start to the finale has surfaced on social media, igniting reactions from fans.

Fans react to housemates growth frm start to finale. Credit: @dede_asgiogwu, @joyinofficial, @imisiofficial

While some growth was expected, the likes of Imisi, Kuture, Dede, and Koyin experienced exponential growth, as their popularity traveled widely across the media space.

Imisi, the winner of the show, started with 66 followers but has now grown to a whopping 470k followers on social media.

Fans react as housemates' growth surfaces

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@sabrinaqueenzy said:

"And they said this set didn’t gain followers 👏 compared to last year set they did good abeg, they’ve even pass most of last year’s set😍."

@soldier_stone233 said:

"Who also noticed that all the housemates had BBN HOUSEMATE on their profile except Imisi? Meaning they took the screenshots of the others in the middle of the show except Imisi."

@modupetemifabrics said:

"Koyin's followers reached 180k before it went down."

@rhoda_morkli said:

"Imisi's followers were more than 66 when she entered the house please."

@sabrinaqueenzy said:

@sabrinaqueenzy said:

Fans react to housemates social media followers form start to finale. Credit: @imisiofficial.

@nikky_shai_90 said:

"Imisi Winning both in and out..😍 by the level of increment in their followers you shall know the winner."

@uwa_d_merrymaker said:

"Imisi is over 400k now. The growth is amazing."

@blessing_era said:

"You didn’t add Sultana? Started from scratch after losing her main account 🙌 she’s now at 100k+."

