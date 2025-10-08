Imisi and Kola took their vata and rat behaviour out of the show and into an interview with Bella Naija

After the show, housemates have been doing media rounds, and this time, the winner of the evictions, Imisi, and her bestie, Kola, were paired

The question was about who Kola would have been interested in apart from Dede, and Imisi jumped to respond, earning a side-eye from Kola

The winner of Big Brother Naija season 10, Imisi Ayanwale, and her best friend, Kola Omotosho, are still entertaining fans outside the house.

The duo, who held it down and had each other's back throughout the show, were recently in an interview with Bella Naija.

BBN winner Imisi exposes Kola during an interview. Credit: @biglove

Source: Instagram

The interviewer asked Kola who he would have been interested in, apart from Dede, and Imisi cut in to respond on his behalf, mentioning Isabella.

Kola gave her a dirty look, to which she quickly corrected herself. However, fans could not help but think Imisi was right.

It is no longer news that Kola expressed his feelings for Dede countless times but to no avail.

Watch the video here:

Imisi and Kola spur online reactions

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@Ruffyking001 said:

"Imisi face expression Dey always make me laugh 😂😂."

@amoakoivy784 said:

"I’m sure by now he is still begging Dede for this that he said😂😂😂😂,kayode abeg follow kola to his house 😂😂😂😂😂."

@jd123456hdjdj said:

"Now it's the past when bright dey tell am for house he no hear word he even tell her say you are my story line😂😂."

@lover_winnings said:

"My bad against MY BAD 🤭😂Egusi for egusi 🤧."

@dkingmedia1 said:

"Make dem just dey give us content skits together like Liquorose and Saga, it will be very interesting to watch."

Fans gush over Imisi and Kola's relationship as they attend interview. Credit: @kolapo_o

Source: Instagram

@mz_onaolamiposi said:

"Wait first, are you people just clocking she was a game ?? Thank God she made it sweet 😆."

@Masego90374234 said:

"Liked...Kola really played his game well...everything was imisi when Biggy was asking while fisherwoman thought she had him in his palm...his real person have been imisi."

@k0k0babyyyyyyy said:

"Id really like it if their friendship continues outside the house. i like this cat and dog vibe😂."

@splashymeme said:

"una no sabi something, in the house, he needed a cuddle mate and he got it, show don end,so its in d past."

@AliciouslyAllie said:

"Babe wasn't acting all along,this is who she really is🤣."

@UltimateMinds24 said:

"This make up on Imisi, I feel it's just too much. She's already a beauty herself. She's far better without make up. Watch her clips in the house and compare."

@Jadafox_1 said:

"But this boy mumu oo. Girl that he supposed to date and be with, is what he zoned to friend and sister."

@lindabr19219806 said:

"I said it . His eyes will open wen his out of the house am sure his boys told him never do that nonsense again. Like do u know u r spec yr self exactly wat his friend bright kept telling him. Glad his eyes hv cleared now."

Man breaks Up with girlfriend of 4 tears over BBN

BBNaija season 10 has led to the end of a relationship between fans of the 10/10 winner Imisi, and disqualified housemate Faith.

In a WhatsApp group for Faith's fans, a man announced he ended his relationship with his girlfriend, who is a fan of Imisi.

The man's reason for ending the relationship has sparked reactions from BBNaija viewers as they shared diverse opinions.

