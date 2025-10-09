Nollywood actor Dele Odule is finally speaking up about the series of cryptic posts he has been sharing online

The thespian had been speaking in parables about how someone who made himself special suddenly dumped him

In a recent post, he opened up to Kamo State about the relationship that eventually broke his heart

Nigerian actor Dele Odule is back online after igniting rumors concerning having his heart shattered by a younger lady.

A couple of days ago, Dele Odule had gone online to release a couple of cryptic posts, making fans wonder what could be wrong.

In a trending clip, Dele Odule was seen chatting with skit maker and actor Kamo State, who asked him what the matter was.

He finally revealed that he had his heart broken by a 200-level student at an unknown university. His revelation drew many reactions online, as fans criticized and laughed over his situation.

Ibrahim Chatta could also be heard shouting in the background that Dele had not been eating due to the situation.

Watch the clip here:

How fans reacted to Dele Odule's revelation

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Has to be a movie PR…Cos shame go wear me coat of arms if na real o, hian."

@shadesof_udee said:

"You sef, so na 200 level student be your soulmate? Nawa for you daddy 😂."

@onome_miss said:

"It’s not funny. Love has no age limit and heartbreak has no limit."

@carphy_flinks said:

"I said it! Breakfast can be delayed but not denied,and breakfast doesn’t have age limit 🥹."

@dimejiroland said:

"The wrong one will find you in peace and leave you in pieces, the right one will find you in pieces and lead you to peace” make I use this one hold body😒."

@jhybo said:

"Even if you no get appetite.. you go still chop am 😂."

@hardeyjoy17 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂if y'all believe this una dey ment! You don't know he is an actor or what? Aiye yin sour oo."

@mr_stickz said:

"The same Nigerians who glorify Reg’s marriage are here saying jargon , he is man and a 200 level student is surely 18 or above 18."

@tas_lion said:

"Low budget Feminists will start blaming him for doing underage now…1,2,3 go! Na everything dem dey take personal."

@wm_olamiposi said:

"I don’t understand arrest him for wetin 200 level can be any age group you can be 40 and be in 200 level so make una try wise up."

Source: Legit.ng