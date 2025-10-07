A lady posted the last video of her and her friend at a night party before tragedy struck, and she lost her friend

She narrated how her friend died in her arms a few hours after the night party, which they left at 3:14 am

Many sympathised with the lady over the death of her friend, as some wondered what may have caused her sudden death

A Nigerian lady posted the last video she and her friend made at a party hours before her death.

She said her friend’s name was Ganiyat and shared how her friend died in her arms.

A lady narrates how her friend died in her arms a few hours after the party. Photo: @ayaobasempire06

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ayaobasempire06 on TikTok, the lady shared the circumstances concerning her friend’s death.

She said:

“This was us partying heavily all through the night. We left the party at exactly 3.14 and we went to sleep on the same bed, only to be hearing wake up o your friend fainted ( she went to pee) and that was it.

“I carried you while you were being attended to until I felt you became so heavy for me to carry alone. Ganiyat mi Ashabi.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s last video before death

@Tiwa_Ade said:

"The questions should be 'what's her medical history', everything is not about ofa or owo aye... Health is wealth... take care of your health first cos this life sweet o when money dey... May Almighty Allah grant you Al-junna firdauz ma'am."

@GODSON said:

"Are you sure she wasn’t poisoned it is well may her soul rest in peace Only God knows the truth."

@Abdlmgt said:

"So sorry for your loss, it could be heart attack or cardiac arrest, most likely avoidable if anyone with CPR knowledge was there. That’s why govt needs to be serious about educating citizens on basic life support."

@omobolanle stitches said:

"Hmmmmm Ganiyat I swear I still can’t believe u are gone. l was thinking to see you on Sunday before. Omo dis life, may ur soul rest in peace."

@Remlex beauty543 said:

"hmmm name sake RIP. same way my friend Remi also died. God pls save all Remi in dis comment section and me too."

@leematabek said:

"Vanity upon vanity. See her dancing happily as if she knew that was the end. May Allah console the family she left behind.It's indeed a great loss. Aljanat fridaus."

@OMA said:

"Omo this life Shae."

A lady posts the last video of her and her friend at a night party before she died. Photo: @ayaobasempire06

Source: TikTok

Another man shared the last video of his father, which showed the moment he fell and died while working.

Netizens were moved to tears after seeing how the man died in the video the young man shared on TikTok.

In a related story, a woman shared the last promise her husband made to their daughter before he died.

Lady shares sister's last video before death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady shared the last video her sister made before she died, after giving birth to her child.

Many were moved to tears after hearing the dying woman’s last words as her sister said she died on her daughter's birthday.

As the lady narrated the circumstances surrounding her sister's death, Nigeriana advised her and sympathised with her.

Source: Legit.ng