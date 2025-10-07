Some of Faith's fans are still livid, not only concerning his disqualification but the fact that Imis got to win the N150 million prize

The winner of Season 10 had gone on Twitter to share an appreciation post to God and her fans

However, something she wrote in the post seemed to rile her rival's fans up, generating heated backlash online

It may seem as though the battle between Faith and Imisi of the BBNaija season 10 is being escalated outside the house by fans.

It is no longer news that Imisoluwa Ayanwale was crowned as the winner of BBNaija season 10 after Ebuka announced the final vote.

It is also now public knowledge that on Thursday, October 2, Faith Adewale, who many believed was a strong contender, was disqualified from the show.

Following Imisi's win, she wrote online:

"Crowned. Graced. Rewarded. Faith brought me here, gratitude keeps me grounded."

For some reason, his fans took offence that she used the word 'Faith' in her post and felt that she could have done without it.

They began to drag Imisi, saying that Faith got her far on the show and that she would have done without mentioning his name.

Many drag Imisi over Faith

Read some reactions below:

@moo__rel said:

"So Faith only means the disqualified housemate ?😂."

@designbyallen_ said:

"Even if it's Cruise or Whatever, Some People are Slowwwww."

@dunsyn__ said:

"This hatred go soon choke una. Baby girl won already😝."

@blinkie_porsha said:

"Dr Faith has not rested for once even after the show💜💜💜💜💜💜 oh my fave😢."

@shoniyi1 said:

"No faith no production of season..he redeemed d show back nd d show fuked it up again..I exited d show wit dr faith jejely.. faith we always win and other faithfuls."

@blinkie_porsha said:

"The new meaning of Faith is “The Foundation of Big Brother’s House” 😂 leave my fave please 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜."

@_amanehi said:

"How did they read the FAITH to understand it in that context😂😂😂😂 everyday I keep understanding why we're where we are as a country😂😂😂 bruuhhhh."

@ifeanyichukwu_angel said:

"I’m not her fan Buh una dey craze? Una no fit read and comprehend?"

@chim_ama_kaa said:

"Some pple are slow 😂😂😂What is the meaning of Faith world people Nawaoo😂😂😂."

@thynnaishere said:

"All these illiterate fans. She clearly mean FAITH in herself brought her here, not Faith d housemate. Una sick o...Tufiakwa 😂😂."

@shemmylore30__ said:

"Omooo celebrity life style no easy oooo😂😂😂imisi baby u will soon gt used to it😂."

@unokanireblessing said:

"So she can’t use the word faith just bcos one housemate dt was disqualified beared the name faith ahh 😂."

Imisi Speaks fluent English with Ebuka

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a video of the interview that BBNaija season ten winner Imisi had with the host of the show surfaced online.

In the clip, she speaks about her love for Faith and Kaybobo while laughing merrily with Ebuka.

Fans reacted after hearing her speak English fluently, which was contrary to what she had displayed on the show.

