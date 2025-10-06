Imisi's emergence as BBNaija winner triggered a Delta state government aide, who threatened to sue the organisers

Ossai Success shared the reason BBNaija organisers didn’t crown Dede the winner of the Season 10 edition

The Delta state governor’s planned action against the BBNaija organisers ignited reactions online

Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to the Delta state governor, called out Big Brother Naija organisers, boldly accusing them of rigging after Dede lost to Imisi.

Recall that Dede finished as runner-up, while Imisi was crowned winner in the just-concluded season.

In a post he shared on his social media timeline, Ossai claimed that Dede was ‘robbed’.

According to Ossai, the organisers didn’t want another Delta contestant to win after Kellyrae, also from Delta, won in Season 9.

He argued that Dede deserved to be crowned the winner for making viewers proud, not just because she hailed from Delta.

He wrote:

“Dede was robbed by BBNaija organisers because Delta boy Kellyrae won last year. She deserves to win this season, not be given second position. She’s supposed to be the winner, not because she’s a Delta girl, but because she made everyone who watched the show proud.”

Ossai further threatened legal action against the BBNaija organisers.

I will be sueing Big Brother Niaja on behalf of Dede because the voting was rigged ," he wrote in part.

Ossai Success's tweet about Dede's defeat to Imisi is below:

Reactions trail threat to sue BBNaija organisers

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from viewers of the show, with many clapping back at Ossai Success. Many of Imisi's fans claimed she won fair and square. Read the comments below:

Isreal Omeh said:

"DEDE na third position she carry sef, if FAITH was still in the show na third position she for get."

Elsy Effiong commented:

"When her fans were pumping cash on Twitter, what did you do to assist??? So she could get the money."

Julius Binafiai wrote:

"If you don’t know all deltans supported imisi because Dede was busy forming accent."

Tuodolo Young commented:

"You want to compare Dede for where Imisi dey? That means you don't know what is called raw entertainment na hahahaha."

Anna Shamaki wrote:

"how did she even manage to get to the first runners sef,na d question I keep asking myself since last nyt."

Moria Wudu commented:

"Oga calm down even me in East Africa can see clearly that she didn’t have the chance."

Princeidentityiskull Pidk said:

"Congratulations to her. No be everything we go dey carry go court. Better matters dey ground pass this one. With this level of exposure, if properly managed, she is made for life even more than the guy that won. We know how these things work jare."

BBNaja organisers release voting chart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija organisers released the voting chart for season 10, showing how viewers voted.

The voting chart was shared on social media after Imisi was crowned the winner of the season 10 edition.

The wide gap between Imisi and other housemates sparked mixed reactions from viewers.

