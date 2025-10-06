Videos from the BBNaija season 10 grand finale have continued to surface on social media after Imisi was crowned the winner

A heartwarming video captured the sweet exchange between Imisi and Kola's parents, who were present at the finale

Another video captured Imisi's sister with Kola's parents, signaling a new bond built from the BBNaija reality show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner Imisioluwa Opeyemi Ayanwale might have built what could become a cordial future relationship with her male colleague Kola after the reality show.

Before Imisi was crowned winner on Sunday, October 5, a clip captured the moment she became emotional after Kola, whom she referred to as her brother, was evicted from the reality show.

Kola's parents celebrate Imisi's win.

Despite Kola not winning or making it to the top three, his parents were spotted among those who cheered the loudest for Imisi after she was declared the winner.

A viral video captured Kola's father and mother calling on her to come closer as Imisi, who was overwhelmed following her win, was seen looking emotional.

The clip showed her exchanging pleasantries with Kola's father.

Another video also showed Imisi's mum with Kola's mother as they shared a warm embrace, signaling what could be a new relationship between the two families.

Reactions as Imisi meets Kola's parents

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as viewers praised Kola's parents for their display of love and support towards Imisi. Read the comments below:

czars_bukka_pot said:

"See how kola mummy is waving at imisi they love her already."

iamtherealallegedly commented:

"Awwwwww kola came from a good home.. Imisi you're blessed.. congratulations to you and dede."

hameedahadayi said:

"The way she loved their son genuinely e reach make dem adopt her sef! She was soo selfless towards Kola!!! God bless her kind heart."

vee_ke_12 said:

"Pls when is the next all star I need people like imisi phyna and wanni and handi in same house pls."

debby_unbothered commented:

"Who noticed that Kola's parents only shook Imisi and not Dede, even though they might do it that later"

hsjae reacted:

"Assuming this girl no win Omo big brother go face the world Africa ooo."

fredunique1143 commented:

"I know that her and kola can married each other."

GOD'S OWN DAUGHTER said:

"I prayed for this for her a wonderful child i thank the almighty GOD who has answered my prayers for her, she deserves the best."

dinma said:

"her win always remind me of laycon wining bbn then, is so emotional am so happy for her."

Fans compare Imisi to Laycon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija fans compared former winner and singer Laycon to season 10 winner Imisi.

This was after BBNaija organisers released a voting chart showing how viewers voted for the last nine housemates.

"Omo this reminds me of Laycon's time in Lockdown, like see gap," a fan said.

