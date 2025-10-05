Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has unveiled his first outfit for the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija show

The host stirred nostalgia among fans by recreating Sir Shina Peters’ iconic 1989 look

For his final look on the show, he recreated Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie's outfit for a movie role

The Big Brother Naija reality show has finally come to an end after housemates spent about three months in the house.

The season, which began in July with 29 contestants, saw several evictions along the way, while one housemate, Faith, was disqualified.

While hosting the grand finale, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled his first outfit for the night, a creative recreation of Sir Shina Peters’ 1989 look from his hit album Ace.

The stunning piece was designed by renowned fashion designer Mai Atafo. Ebuka shared photos of the outfit on his social media pages, noting that Sir Shina Peters’ Ace album has remained a staple at high-profile parties across the country.

Ebuka’s first look at the grand finale

In his post, the media personality was seen wearing a black jacket adorned with red and white detailing. His shoes and belt matched in red, complementing the patterned fabric used on the suit.

His trousers, styled in an Indian-inspired cut, mirrored the iconic design worn by Sir Shina Peters decades ago.

A photo comparison of the two looks showed Ebuka striking different poses beside the legendary musician’s image, leaving fans in awe.

Closing out the season with an ATAFO reimagination inspired by the godfather of Nigerian film, television, and stage, Chief Pete Edochie. National treasure. Icon. Legend. King!!!

Ebuka recreates Pete Edochie's outfit

For his final look at the grand finale of the show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recreated an outfit inspired by the godfather of Nigerian film, television, and stage, Pete Edochie.

According to Ebuka, the Nollywood veteran is a national treasure — an icon, a legend, and a king.

Fans react to Ebuka’s look

Fans flooded social media with reactions after spotting Ebuka’s bold fashion choice and its inspiration.

Many praised Mai Atafo for his craftsmanship and attention to detail, describing the outfit as a perfect throwback to the legendary singer’s era.

However, a few viewers were not impressed, pointing out that Ebuka’s trousers looked slightly different from the original. One fan even mentioned placing a bet that the host would not wear a cap for his first outfit.

It is worth recalling that during the show’s opening night, Ebuka had also channelled the iconic styles of Nigerian music legends like King Sunny Ade and the Sweet Mother singer.

How fans reacted to Ebuka's outfit

Reactions have trailed what the media personality wore for the grand finale of the show. Here are comments below:

@somtel_c shared:

"The ATAFO touch always brings nostalgia and style together."

@somtel_c reacted:

"Now this is how you honor a legend, pure class."

@cincoworld commented:

"For the last time this season Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the number one tv host in the whole of Africa!!! You’re doing well."

@DELMIRAMAC wrote:

"There's someone that placed a bet on your outfit without a cap. I'm guessing he won."

@Alexandaaahh shared:

"This trouser too dey timid for you. I can't stop laughing."

Thelma reacts to faith's disqualification

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that reality star Thelma reacted to Biggie's decision to disqualify Faith after his altercation with Sultana on the show.

Faith was sent packing in the final week of the BBNaija Season 10 show, and many have shared their thoughts on Biggie's move. Fans were divided after hearing Thelma's comments about her colleague and his actions on the show.

