Reality star Thelma has reacted to Biggie's decision to disqualify Faith after his altercation with Sultana on the show

Faith was sent packing in the final week of the BBNaija Season 10 show, and many have shared their thoughts on Biggie's move

Fans were divided after hearing Thelma's comments about her colleague and his actions on the show

Former BBNaija housemate Thelma Lawson has joined other reality stars in reacting to Faith's disqualification from the Big Brother show.

Faith was sent home after an altercation with Sultana over a task they were assigned to do together. A few reality stars have shared their thoughts on Faith, stating that he was not entirely at fault.

In a video, a fan asked Thelma about Faith and his behavior on the show. Reacting, Thelma described Faith as a “cute baby” but noted that he needs to improve his communication with others.

She added that Faith's personality is quite unique, and his fans may have worsened the situation by portraying him in a certain light, which did not sit well with the fans of other favorite stars on the show.

Thelma speaks about Faith's strength

Thelma went on to discuss Faith’s strengths, stating that he excelled in various areas, from being the best coordinator to contributing greatly to the wager task.

She shared that Faith was always trying to ensure things were done right in the house. Thelma also recalled a moment when she went downstairs at 3am. to find Faith arranging the living room while others were asleep.

The former housemate further mentioned that Faith was diligent with chores during his time on the show. It’s worth noting that Thelma and Faith had an altercation during the show. She was recently evicted and has since reflected on her experience in the Big Brother house.

Reactions trail Thelma's video about Faith

Reactions have trailed the video and what Thelma said about her colleague, Faith, after he was disqualified from the show. Here are comments below:

@florence.paul commented:

"Faith is intelligent but he has pride and he fill he knows everything nobody is more than him.'

@that_amaka_chic reacted:

"You and faith same character if u really check am just that faith has anger issues . U are also controlling and have main character syndrome."

@wondergirl7680 shared:

"Faith is who they can’t be intellectually. The way Nigerians see the rots in the country and hate on a decent, disciplined man. A man with no corruption. The truth is Nigeria can’t be better if we continue to election illiterate into office and same reflect on BBN. Once you’re shown/ seen to be high and brilliant, you’re hated."

@ib85_65 said:

"Las las everybody still get there good side."

@aafordables stated:

"Aunty we have heard, oya marry him since he ticks all your boxes."

@obotinaswet wrote:

"Everybody has their good n bad side."

