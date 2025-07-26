Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared pictures of his second look as he hosts the new edition of Big Brother Naija season 10

In the post, he mentioned that he recreated King Sunny Ade's look as he stormed the stage of the reality show

Fans were impressed upon seeing him and took to social media to pick the winner between him and the iconic singer

Reality show star, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, wowed his fans with his fashion sense at the ongoing premiere of the Big Brother Naija show.

The season's edition of the show kicked off in great style, with the host unveiling some of the contestants.

For his first look, Ebuka recreated Nollywood icon Nkem Owoh, better known as Osofia in London.

For his second look, Ebuka said he was inspired by Grammy Award nominee, Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, aka King Sunny Ade.

In the picture, he wore a pink lace with a matching cap, complemented by dark glasses. The fashionista added red coral beads around his neck and wrists to make his look classic.

Ebuka also shared a picture of King Sunny Ade wearing a similar pink lace outfit, which matched his own.

Fans react to Ebuka's look

Fans of the media personality were not disappointed. They shared their thoughts on the host's impeccable style, with many saying that he never misses an opportunity to look good.

Fans expressed excitement about the show and their anticipation to see what the housemates have to offer Nigerians.

Past BBNaija shows and winners

Recall that in 2024, BBNaija's No Loose Guard edition was won by KellyRae Sulee, who shared the house with his fellow housemates.

Many celebrated KellyRae's victory, with everyone speaking glowingly about him and his wife, who was also a contestant on the show.

In 2023, Ilebaye Odiniya won the All Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, while in 2022, Phyna Otabor claimed the title.

How fans reacted to Ebuka's post

Many excited fans reacted to the post, they shared their take about Ebuka and how he does not disappoint when it comes to looking good as always. Here are some comments below:

@alistairenglebertpreston shared:

"You never miss!."

@big_fav___ wrote:

"Your inspiration is taking our lives dis season. I just love this great look of yours"

@lovemi_adeola said:

"I dey gbadun this you style this season. Ebuka na their oga for high fashion"

@fishyfoodie commented:

"Lace cannot be scarce at Balogun market."

@tonytoyinbo reacted:

"Okay! Lace is making a comeback."

@sharonooja stated:

"I love this fit !!!!!!! My friend ."

Kellyrae speaks about winning

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reasons for saying such.

