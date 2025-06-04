Reality star Faith Morey, in a recent podcast, made a shocking revelation about her health challenges

The video, which has gone viral, featured Faith Morey sharing her experience after she was diagnosed with cancer

Faith Morey also opened up on what she told God should she make it alive; her video has stirred reactions from fans and well-wishers

Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality TV star Faith Morey recently evoked emotions from many Nigerians after she made a revelation about her health challenges.

Faith, who addressed an alleged relationship with actress Iyabo Ojo's lover and music executive Paulo, revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Real Housewives of Lagos star Faith Morey reveals the emotional challenges of living with cancer. Credit: moreyfaith

The reality star made this known while speaking on the "Tea With Tay" podcast, as she disclosed how she felt after the doctor informed her of her diagnosis.

Faith disclosed that her son was her major concern at the time, as she wondered what she would be remembered for.

RHOL's Faith Morey shares shocking cancer diagnosis and life-altering decision. Credit: moreyfaith

"We were living in a ranch that's why I said am a country girl by heart and I would say transitioning, I just wanted to spend as much time as I wish I had with my kid and when it changed for me was about 4-5 years ago when I went to the doctor and he told me that I have cancer...yeah, most people didn't know about that and I remember just looking at him and all I thought about was what will people tell my child, not the day I was buried but what will be the legacy I've left that my son would remember and people around him would tell him about his mum," she said.

The reality star said she told God she would never play small if she came out alive.

"At that time, I knew I had put my dream on hold, I was no more that Faith, I was too relaxed on a ranch because I had lived and I thought that was it. I told God that if I go through this and I come out alive, I would never play small," she added.

The video of Faith Morey speaking on how she was diagnosed with cancer is below:

Concerns trail Faith Morey's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Faith Morey's video as fans and well-wishers prayed for her. Read the comments below:

nmaaa said:

"You will conquer cancer Queen. May heaven prove it's name to you. Be strong."

iampeppi_ commented:

"I have this deep love and respect for Faith Morey I pray she beats this."

oyin_gucci reacted:

"Faith is the substance of things hope for, the evidence of things not seen. This will manifest in your life."

nefertiti___000 commented:

"Faith you will beat this! You must oo! God take control."

__j.i.s.i.k.o.k.o.l.e.t__ said:

"Come to NSPPD.."

emmanueatule reacted:

"I love you faith but sometimes health issues should be kept private. We don’t have to know everything or make everything public."

