Internationally renowned Nigerian model Faith Morey recently got people talking online with her comments about Iyabo Ojo and her man, Paulo

During an interview, Faith Morey spoke about her personal life and relationship with Iyabo Ojo's man, Paulo

She also clarified during the chat with The Cable.ng why she left her previous and how she had been single before returning to Nigeria

Renowned Nigerian model and reality TV star Faith Morey recently spoke to The Cable.ng about her dating life and relationship with Iyabo Ojo's new man, Paulo.

Lately, Morey has garnered much attention for her role on the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) season 2.

Renowned Nigerian model Faith Morey slams allegations about her having an affair with Paulo Okoye. Photo credit: @moreyfaith/@paulo2104

Source: Instagram

Faith Morey was recently alleged to be having an affair with Nigerian billionaire Paulo Okoye, who is Iyabo Ojo's new lover.

The pair went public about the relationship in 2023. Iyabo Ojo and Faith Morey both starred in season 2 of RHOL.

During one of the episodes of RHOL, Dr Romell, the show's host, accused Faith Morey of trying to hijack Paulo from Iyabo Ojo.

Faith Morey reacts to allegation

The renowned model responded to the allegation during a chat with The Cable, noting that it wasn't true.

She noted that she has never attempted to take Paulo from Iyabo, nor does she want to.

Morey revealed that she's been divorced and single for over eight years and maintains a casual relationship with her ex-husband.

Morey also called Iyabo Ojo a hater and a snake.

Read an excerpt of Faith Morey's comment below:

"You know, I am a single girl. I have been single for the past eight years. I was divorced. Nobody knew that. Unlike other celebrities, that their whole business is online. ‘She wants your man’. Then the final episode was, ‘She wants to get close to you’. Like, you can see the pattern. People lie. They cannot keep up with it. She will be alright."

Here's a glimpse of Faith Morey modelling personality:

Faith Morey blasts Iyabo Ojo calls hers pauper

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Faith Morey got in an online exchange with Iyabo Ojo for calling her names behind her back while conversing with Tania Omotayo.

In the viral clip, Iyabo slammed Faith Morey while accusing her of being arrogant and condescending.

Faith responded to the video by calling her a pauper while showing off how rich she was compared to Iyabo.

Source: Legit.ng