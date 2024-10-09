Late BBNaija star, Rico Swavey’s mother, Halima Hassan, has spoken about her son’s tragic demise and its effect on her

Rico died in a car crash in 2022, making him the second child of his mother to lose his life

In a recent interview, Halima Hassan touched on how she started trekking aimlessly on the streets as she struggled with the death

Late BBNaija star Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey’s mother, Halima Hassan, has now spoken up for the first time since her son’s death in 2022.

Recall that in 2022, the BBNaija star died at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos, after being involved in a car crash.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Rico’s mum, Halima, opened up on her struggles with the tragedy, considering he was the second son of hers to die while she was still alive.

Fans react as late Rico Swavey's mum loses sanity after his death. Photos: @ricoswavey_official, @chudeity

According to Halima Hassan, it wasn’t easy for her when Rico died and she wasn’t herself. She added that she didn’t even mind if he had been a vegetable but she wanted him back.

It was gathered that while Rico was in the hospital, his mum asked for time alone with him as she spoke to his body and begged him to return to her.

She said:

“It wasn’t really easy for me at that time, I wasn’t really myself. All I wanted him to do, whether he was a vegetable or he’s not a vegetable, let him just come out.”

“When he passed on, why I requested to stay with him at that very moment, I said to him ‘the music that you could not bring out, I will help you bring them out, I will do the remaining work for you, I’m not going to let your hard work just go like that.”

During the interview, Halima Hassan also highlighted her struggles with her mental health and how friends and family watched her roam the streets aimlessly because she was unable to cope with Rico’s death. This led to her eventually checking into a mental facility.

The late BBNaija star’s mum shared how she still has Rico’s photos hanging all over her house. She talks to them and tells them her activities for the day before going out.

She said:

“I still have Rico’s pictures all over the house. Every time I look at him, I smile and I say ‘Rico it’s another day for me, I’m going out today’ and I will try talking to the picture to tell him all my plans for the day, then I’ll leave. I say my prayers every morning, tell God to give me the courage to move on with my life.”

See the emotional video below:

Netizens react to Rico’s mum’s video

Many Nigerians sympathised with Rico’s mother as she shared her struggles in coping with his death. Read what some of them had to say below:

nkay_pepper:

“The day Rico died, I cried at work. I was so so sad for someone I only knew on TV. May his soul rest in peace.”

mom_of_triplets_cooks:

“😢😢 God please help this woman 😢.”

Ojulewastudio:

“So sad .. Goshhhh 😢 God comfort everyone grieving.”

malcmorhjewelry:

“Heavy.”

Annie_obianuju:

“May God heal and strengthen her 😢.”

Prestigious_chy:

“Rico, Mohbad and JP's death hit so bad. The worse thing that can ever happen to anyone is losing a loved one, especially for parents seeing their children kpai before them bcos no parents deserve this kind of tortur£ 😢😢😢.”

theriyah_abdul:

“So emotional 😢.”

The_omaah:

“The saddest thing to me about death is that the world will move on😢i randomly remember kefee,chaz b,eric arubayi,junior pope,rico swavey and mohbad and i weep all over again😭

I remember how hard i cried when i heard of thier death and from time to time i still visit thier pages to see thier pictures and wish it was all a bad dream😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢

If i feel this way i wonder how thier families feel,grief is hard😭they say time heals but i don't think it completely heals.....i still find myself crying on my birthday always cuz i wish my mom was alive to pray for me😭it hurts....it really hurts.”

Skyellagrey:

“😢😢😢😢😢 no mother deserves this kind of pain God.”

nze_kelvin_chika:

“This is so sad 😢 I can't even imagine the pain 😢 💔 God bless his soul 🙏.”

njay_brown:

“So painful, I cried listening to her😢.”

Phyna mourns Rico Swavey

Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija Level Up star, Phyna joined other Nigerians and celebrity colleagues to mourn former reality TV star Rico Swavey.

Phyna, in a tweet on her page mourning the ex-BBNaija star, revealed that Rico was still at her winner's party that was held on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

She also noted that Rico was very supportive of her recent win and her trade as a hype woman, but yet such a good is gone so soon.

Source: Legit.ng