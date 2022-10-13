The death of BBNaija reality star Rico Swavey has been announced a few hours after he was involved in a ghastly accident

Swavey’s death has been confirmed by many of his fellow reality stars, who had taken to social media to rally for support for him in the past hours

The reality star’s death has thrown netizens into mourning on social media, with many penning tributes to him

The news of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Patrick Fakoya, better known as Rico Swavey, has thrown his fans, as well as lovers of the popular reality show, into mourning.

This comes as fellow reality star Alex Unusual confirmed the reality star's death in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 13.

Ebuka describes Rico Swavey's death as heartbreaking. Credit: @ebuka/ Twitter: @ricoswavey

Source: Instagram

Many have since taken to social media to pen tributes in honour of Swavey, with his name currently trending on Twitter.

See their reactions below:

The BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu described the deceased as the warmest human being.

unusualphyna:

"Rico Swavey He was so supportive and even came to my winner's party. May God be with his family and friends ."

teeclassiquem1:

"I still can't believe Rico Swavey is dead, someone that was hale and hearty just few days ago, this life is actually nothing, pls always cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones, death is inevitable and can take anyone at anytime, may his gentle soul rest in peace ."

mazinmadionu:

"This is so so heartbreaking . Rest in peace Rico Swavey ."

derick_phynation:

"I feel numb right now,I don't know if i should shout or cry. Rico no be so o. Death you try o, you have taken our Rico away. Phynation, it's a black Thursday. RIP Rico Swavey!, God grant you eternal restCRUISE WITH PHYNA VERSATILE PHYNA."

beenavyhq:

"Rest in peace Rico Swavey. . You lived a good life. Please BeeNavy no more trending, let's pray for the soul of Rico swavey."

Rico Swavey involved in a ghastly accident

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans flooded the online community with words of prayers for a former housemate, Rico Swavey, who was fighting for his life.

Fellow reality star, Alex Asogwa, in a Twitter post, revealed that Swavey was involved in a ghastly accident on Tuesday, October 11.

According to Alex, the BBNaija star already made it to the hospital, but doctors are still trying to resuscitate him and his condition is really critical.

Source: Legit.ng