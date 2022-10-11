Former BBNaija housemate, Alex Asogwa, has taken to social media with the disturbing news of colleague Rico Swavey’s involvement in a ghastly accident

The reality star said Swavey’s condition is really critical and doctors are still trying to resuscitate him

Prayers and get-well-soon messages have since poured in from fans, supporters and colleagues of the former BBNaija housemate

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans have flooded the online community with words of prayers for a former housemate, Rico Swavey, who is fighting for his life at the moment.

Fellow reality star, Alex Asogwa, in a Twitter post revealed that Swavey was involved in a ghastly accident on Tuesday, October 11.

Reality star Rico Swavey involved in a ghastly accident. Photo: @ricoswavey_official

Source: Instagram

According to Alex, the BBNaija star already made it to the hospital but doctors are still trying to resuscitate him and his condition is really critical.

“Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive,” Alex wrote in a Twitter post.

Nigerians react

danniekechi said:

"Please God divine healing.. nothing broken.. nothing missing Amen. What God cannot do does not Exist Amen."

mumcnn3 said:

"GOD our super natural doctor please take charge and control the doctors and nurses through your divine miracles and power Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen ."

aktemol_everythingimports said:

"I speak forth healing over his life... May the mercy of God speak over his life... I decree life over you in Jesus name."

geraldopino90 said:

"Ha! These ones when better doctors no de Nigeria again . Angels of God please God will show him mercy and he’ll testify."

ukpahiuojo92 said:

"Your mercy Oh Lord… Have mercy on him and give him a second chance… Let your healing hands rest upon him in Jesus name, Amen ."

simmjaa said:

"God please do what You do alone can do. Thank You Father for You are always good and kind to us ."

