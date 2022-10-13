“He Was at My Winner’s Party on Sunday”: Phyna Says As She Mourns Rico Swavey

Big Brother Naija Level Up star Phyna joins other Nigerians and celebrity colleagues to mourn the recently passed former reality TV star Rico Swavey

Phyna, in a tweet on her page mourning the ex-BBNaija star, revealed that Rico was still at her winner's party that was held on Sunday, October 9, 2022

She also noted that Rico was very supportive of her recent win and her trade as a hype woman, but yet such a good is gone so soon

The Big Brother Naija winner of the season 7 Level Up edition of the show, Ijeoma Josephine, aka Phyna, has joined other Nigerians in mourning the former BBNaija star Rico Swavey.

Rico's death was announced on Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, by some of his colleagues after his health condition was confirmed to be hanging in the balance, and he was only alive due to life support.

BBNaija season 7 stars and lovers Phyna and Groovy mourn Rico Swavey and talk about his gentle persona. Photos credit: @ricoswavey/unusualphyna

Phyna, in a tweet mourning Rico, noted that he was still at her BBNaija season 7's winner's party just three days before his passing. She noted that the former reality TV star supported her win and was such a caring soul.

Groovy Mourns Rico Swavey

Another of the BBNaija season 7 stars that mourned Rico was the controversial housemate and Phyna's lover, Groovy.

The singer noted that he got the opportunity to meet Rico Swavey just three days before his passing at the BBNaija season 7 winner's party, where they exchanged pleasantries.

Groovy shared a post on his page mourning the former reality TV star, calling him a real one, noting that his passing feels unreal. He also shared a video of him Rico hugging and talking.

See Phyna's post mourning Rico below:

See Groovy's post mourning Rico Swavey:

Read some of the reactions that both Phyna and Groovy's posts about Rico's passing stirred online:

@Dinma_DinmaRose:

" May God be with his family!"

@ThatBoy50053207:

"The sparkle of your eyes, the brightness of your smile, the goodness of your soul will always stay in our hearts. It hurts . Rest well."

@Betty988588341:

"Lets not type Rip yet plsssssslets give him sometime he will wake. Gooooooooooooood."

@chi_neche_rem:

"I'm sad...God I'm crying."

@Zizi4luv:

"This is so sad, Rest well Rico."

@mimi_naana:

"May his gentle soul find peace and rest."

Rico Swavey's Management Gives Update on the BBNaija Star's Condition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls earlier reporting that former Big Brother Naija star Patrick Fakoya better known as Rico Swavey, was reportedly involved in a ghastly car accident that left him hospitalized and in critical condition.

In a statement shared on Rico's page, the management of the ex-reality TV star confirmed that he was in an accident and was on life support while seeking prayers from the public.

Rico's colleagues and former BBNaija housemates, like Tobi Bakre, Leo Dasilva, Seyi Awolowo, and Alex Asogwa, have also confirmed the reports as they set up accounts seeking donations to support the young celebrity.

