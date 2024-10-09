BBNaija winner, Kellyrae, has opened up on the reception from fans outside after winning the show

In a recent interview, the reality show star shared what his wife and co-star, whispered into his ear after his win was announced

Kellyrae’s disclosure about what Kassia said, among other things, got fans dropping their hot takes

BBNaija No Loose Guard winner, Kellyrae, has finally revealed what his wife and co-star, Kassia, said into his ear after he won the show.

Recall that on October 6, 2024, Kellyrae emerged as the winner of the ninth edition of the BBNaija reality show and his win was highly publicised.

Shortly after, Kellyrae spoke during an interview with Channels TV about the love he had received from fans. According to him, during his Diary Sessions on the show, he kept saying he had no idea why he was still in the house.

Speaking further, he added that after he won, Kassia whispered into his ears that the fans outside loved them. Kellyrae also explained why he decided to keep the news of his marriage with Kassia a secret when entering Big Brother’s house.

In his words:

“My wife just whispered some things in my ear that "omo, we are loved outside o" but I still don't know the magnitude of love we have. So people might call me and Kassia not revealing that we were married strategy, but for me it wasn't strategy. I did it because I wanted real connections, real friendships. And that's the reason why I didn't tell them that Kassia is my wife. Do you understand? It's not like I wanted to do it because I felt like it would take us far or make us win. I wanted people to connect with us as normal housemates.”

See the post below:

BBN fans react to Kellyrae’s interview

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Kellyrae’s disclosure of what Kassia whispered into his ear and more. Read them below:

Unique_jaybee:

“Four pics one word..... WINNERS 🏆.”

Mercyokoroeminent:

“The Grace of God was on your heads, congratulations 🎉 my winner,more height I pray.”

Live_on_telly:

“So, if it was there strategy, enhe, did it not work. Is it not a game? Everyone is supposed to come with a strategy na and pray it works for them. Abeg make una rest.”

Real_morgancedes:

“Wise man 🔥.”

vlove.ib:

“What ever they want to call it that’s fine we have our money now 😅.”

Florence.paul:

“And u play the game well money is married.”

tbosdy_2:

“My dear you owe nobody any explanations; even if it was a strategy. We love DoubleKay like that! 🙌”

sandiegobeautypalace:

“Our winner🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

za.mira9552:

“A fine man talk you talk 😍.”

za.mira9552:

“You are champion 🏆.”

Kellyrae gives prize car key to Kassia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija No Loose Guard winner Kellyrae and his wife Kassia stole fans' hearts with their romance.

A day after the BBNaija finale, a prize presentation ceremony was organised, and Kellyrae was presented with his N40 million IVM SUV.

A series of videos from the prize presentation went viral. The clips captured the sweet moment Kelly gave Kassia the car key. The BBNaija couple then posed in front of their new vehicle.

