A Nigerian man has shared his experience with his ex-girlfriend after their relationship hit the rocks

According to him, she was writing exams at the time and he waited for her to finish before breaking up with her

However, he was more disappointed when he found out later on that she still failed the examination

A Nigerian man has publicly taunted his former girlfriend who had unexpectedly failed an examination woefully.

While sharing the story, the man also recounted the thoughtful measure he had taken to ensure that she passed the examination, only to be met with disappointment.

Man taunts ex-girlfriend for failing examination

The man identified as @joshxxo took to the microblogging platform, X, where he reacted to a post about the inappropriate time to break-up with a lover.

"You know there are times that are actually inappropriate to break up with someone?" the tweet read.

Reacting to the tweet, he claimed to have delayed ending the relationship until after his girlfriend's exams, only to discover later that she had failed.

"Waited for this babe to finish her last paper before breaking up and she still failed the exam, Very dull woman!" he said.

Reactions as man taunts former girlfriend

The man's comments sparked a mix of reactions from Nigerians, with some users sympathising with his frustration while others criticised his harsh words.

Casper said:

"This one tell me say she wan breakup because of jamb, “i want to focus on my jamb exams” werey still cop 151 after all the focusing."

Uncle Sam commented:

"You can imagine what she has been hiding under the expensive wig."

Paul Adetayo reacted:

"Thank God you Break up with her, You for think say your Children na Leaders of Tomorrow."

Verified VIP said:

"I remember when you bag 5 carryovers for 300lvl, she’s just like you."

Yemi said:

"You fond of attracting your type."

David Pattt said:

"I waited 6 months for my ex cause she was already going through a lot."

Daberechukwu added:

"Lol. I can't even relate. Few years ago, my relationship ended in a not soo great way and same month I was writing my semester exams. Had a 5.0 GPA for that semester. I promised myself, despite anything I pass through, my academics must come first before any relationship."

Lady laments bitterly after relationship crashed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady could not hide her tears after her man abruptly ended their relationship after a while of dating.

In a video, she was seen destroying a photo frame of her and her partner which was made when they were dating.

