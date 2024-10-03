Big Brother Naija housemate Wanni Danbaki has emerged as the winner of the Innoson Vehicle task

On October 2, the housemates were tasked to compete with one another in the BBNaija Innoson task, one of the most anticipated of the season

After so much endurance, sweat and tears, Wanni, one of the finalists, cliched the ultimate price of the Innoson Ikenga MPV

Fans of Wanni and Handi are so elated to have experienced this wonderful, victorious moment. One of the Big Brother Naija hosuemates and finalists, Wanni Danbaki, has emerged as the winner of the Innoson Task.

Wanni, who initially entered the game paired up with her twin sister, Handi Danbaki, has made herself and her family proud by winning her first car in one of the BBNaija tasks.

Wanni emerges as the winner and clinches the first car. Credit: @wanni_twinny, @officialinnosonvehicles

Source: Instagram

The Innoson task is usually one of the toughest of all the tasks of the season. It tests the hosuemates strength, determination, courage and endurance.

The task was considered the most difficult ever set in the BBNaija show, and IVM described it as:

"Not just any bucket, it’s a bucket full of hopes, prayers, and 4-wheel drive dreams."

Furthermore, the brand stated:

"Using one hand to hold a bucket of dreams, but their faces say they’re holding onto survival itself. Keep going, IVM Ikenga is worth it!"

After emerging as the last standing girl, Wanni had to compete with Ozee, the last standing male and, after all, was crowned the winner. Her joy knew no bounds as she dedicated the car to her evicted twin, Handi, stating they had just won their first car.s

Watch Wanni's clip here:

Fans celebrate Wanni's win

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@unusual_tinuke:

"Only one wanni 🔥🔥 congratulations, girl, more wins on the final day."

@naa_korley_aryee:

"This car is for handi 😍Wanni will take her own on Sunday 😍😍😍please vote Wanni wanni Wanni."

@dee_toria:

"Congratulations WannixHandi, that’s Handi’s car, yours is coming on Sunday by God’s grace."

@dey_callme_pamilerin:

"Wanni the winner.. handi for the car DRC with heart attack."

@ahym.de.mimy:

"She deserved for real that energy was amazing🔥 never before."

@fabulous_marv:

"Make DRC girls no stand near road ooh."

Dami Apologises to Wanni, Onyeka, Mbadiwes

Meanhwile, Dami, the Big Brother Naija housemate evicted for the second time on Sunday, trended online.

The reality TV star publicly apologised for starting a dirty fight with Wanni, Onyeka, Ocee, Ozee, Sooj, and others.

Her message in the lengthy post touched the hearts of the majority, who accepted her apology, while others had a lot to say.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng