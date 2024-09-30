Dami, the Big Brother Naija housemate who was evicted for the second time on Sunday, is trending online

The reality TV star publicly apologised for starting up a dirty fight with Wanni, Onyeka, Ocee, Ozee, Sooj and others

Her message in the lengthy post touched the hearts of the majority, who accepted her apology, while others had a lot to say

Nigerians were shocked to see BBNaija star Dami tender a heartfelt apology to the housemate she had a heated altercation with during her short stay in the house.

Recall that Big Brother returned Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe to the house following the week's theme, "Blast from the past".

Dami apologizes to Wanni, Onyeka, and Mbadiwe's after the eviction. Credit: @the damigold, @onyekachigbo, wanni_twinny

Seeing that the ladies had bones to pick with some of the housemates, they went on a mission to cause nothing but chaos.

After the Saturday night party, Dami had an altercation with Wanni, Onyeka, Ocee, Ozee and Sooj, which trended on social media.

These trio were asked to leave on Sunday before the eviction show, restoring some peace and quiet in the house.

Dami's public apology

After leaving the house, Dami had some time to reflect and decided to publicly apologise to the parties involved. She noted that it was highly unnecessary and that her emotions got the best of her.

Dami wrote:

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during the altercation with my housemates yesterday most especially Wanni, ocee & Ozee, Onyeka and sooj. I deeply regret my behavior and understand the disappointment I’ve caused. Emotions got the best of me, but that’s no excuse."

See her post here:

See the video of the fight below:

Fans react to Dami's apology

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@awuraalbe:

"1st week shut up."

@sedibeko:

"She is ONLY apologizing because she saw the PUBLIC response was against her horrible week 1 waste behavior and will the other two apologise? NO."

@EzikanyiChinwe2:

"If reverse is the case I don't believe that you will be apologizing because you have come out and see how embarrassed it is but anyway it is what it is."

@AlabedeRebecca:

"Look at what you use your second opportunity to do. You just embarrassed our entire generation as a Yoruba girl with a proper upbringing, but I doubt u even have any."

@JAniegbuna96128:

"Onyxstars don't be deceived."

@BennyUmoren:

"She's too fine to be involved in such thank God she apologized. I prefer her for Topher.'

Mercy Eke blames handler

Meanwhile, BBNaija Pepper Dem winner Mercy Eke was dragged into the BBNaija No Loose Guard season drama.

After Onyeka’s face-off with Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe, a negative post about her was shared on Mercy’s verified X page.

Shortly after, another post was published in which Mercy blamed her handler for the negativity while apologising to Onyeka’s team.

