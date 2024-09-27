Returnee BBNaija Housemates, Rhuthee, is back with a bang, and she is not letting anyone off the hook, especially Wanni

Recall that Biggie pulled one of the biggest stunts of the season on the housemates after bringing back Rhuthee, Dami and Chinwe

Revisiting her fight with Wanni, Rhuthee has relayed her plans to her new bestie, Chinwe, as they discussed the drama to unfold

Nigerians and lovers of the BBNaija season 9 show have been glued to their screens as the tension in the house rises.

On Thursday, September 26, Big Brother brought back some evicted housemates, Rhuthee, Dami and Chinwe into the house for more content. The housemates came in disguised as Ninjas until they revealed their true identities.

Their return was met with mixed feelings, as the housemates were not expecting to see them. Nonetheless, it is important to recall that Rhuthee, Handi and Wanni's fight went down in history as one of the most iconic altercations of the season.

Revisiting the drama that unfolded with Chinwe, Rhuthee promised to poke Wanni, one-half of the Danbaki twins, until she gets a reaction from her. Chinwe nodded in agreement as they both burst out laughing in the kitchen area.

Rhuthee's video trends online

Rhuthee recounts fight with Wanni & Handi

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija's housemate Rhuthee opened up about her fight with Wanni and Handi.

During her media rounds, the mother-of-one was asked what she accused the twins of when they fought.

Contrary to what the majority think, Rhuthee has insisted that most of her words were true.

