The devastating flooding in Texas, United States of America, killed scores of people, including an 8-year-old girl, Renee Smajstrla.

Renee went camping at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer retreat for girls, when the tragedy occurred on July 4.

BBC reported that at least 27 people at the camp were among the 121 people who were killed in the flooding.

Family mourns 8-year-old killed in Texas flooding

Renee’s uncle, Shawn Salta, confirmed that the little girl was in the camp when the floodwaters swept through.

In a Facebook post on July 5, he shared the last photo Renee took at the camp and opened up about how the family took the news.

Shawn said:

“Thank you to all our friends and family for all the prayers and outreach. Renee has been found, and while not the outcome we prayed for, the social media outreach likely assisted the first responders in helping to identify her so quickly.

“We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life, as evidenced by this picture from yesterday. She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic. Please continue to pray for the other families in Kerrville.”

Reactions as man mourns niece killed by flood

Lisa Ellen Ellis said:

"Our deepest condolences, my heart aches for you all lifting you all up in prayer today and in the coming days. I am so very sorry."

Linda Aleshire said:

"We are heartbroken! No words can tell you and your family how sorry we are. God be with you all and comfort you."

Alexis Moore Geary said:

"So very sorry for the loss of this sweet little girl, may she rest in peace. My prayers are with your whole family during this time."

Stacy Boleski said:

"There are no words I can think of other than, God will see your family through this. Cling tightly to your faith and lean into him. Prayers to your family during this difficult time."

Linda Mitchell said:

"May the love and support of those around you bring you strength and comfort during this challenging time, praying for all of you! Also praying for your family safe travels from Italy to Texas to be with your niece’s family."

In a related story, United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania travelled to Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, July 11, 2025, to view the wreckage of the floods.

3 sisters survive flooding at Camp Mystic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that amid the devastation caused by flooding in Texas, USA, a mother has shared how her three daughters escaped.

The mother and her husband were far away in France for their anniversary, while their daughters had gone camping.

The three young girls were part of those who made it out alive in the flooding, which claimed over 100 lives.

