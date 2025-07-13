Chelsea captain Reece James had made a bold statement ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final today, July 13

The England international believes the Blues are not pushovers despite all odds favouring the reigning UEFA Champions League winners

Both teams recorded one loss each during their group stage matches and are expected to light up the MetLife Stadium

Reece James is confident Chelsea will surprise doubters when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13.

The Ligue 1 giants have been labelled favourites to win the tournament, but the England international said the Blues will make a statement when they clash at the MetLife Stadium.

The Premier League side outclassed South American side Fluminense by two goals to nothing in the semi-final last Wednesday, July 9.

Reece James of Chelsea celebrates after scoring during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 against Benfica in Charlotte, United States. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

New signing Joao Pedro, who was on holiday in Brazil, scored a brace for Chelsea against his boyhood club.

I don't care - James

Chelsea captain Reece James said he is not bothered about the pedigree of Paris Saint-Germain during the Club World Cup.

According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old said the Blues are preparing to win the tournament for the second time.

The England star emphasised that the club has been favourites in finals before but went home trophyless, adding that the same fate may befall PSG. He said BBC:

"I want to be honest with you, I do not care that everyone is hyping our opponent. The team is preparing right, and Chelsea is going to the final to win.

"As a player, I have been to many finals before where my team were the favourites but we ended up losing.

"PSG are amazing and we're expecting a tough game, but we also have an amazing team and we're going to surprise a lot of people."

Paris Saint-Germain pose for a team photo before the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final against Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium in the United States. Photo by: Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images.

Stats on PSG form

Paris Saint-Germain are currently in the best form of their life since Lius Enrique took over as coach.

According to beINSPORTS, PSG have won a treble consisting of the French Cup, Ligue 1 and Champions League, and are a game away from a fourth major trophy of 2025 after dismantling Real Madrid 4-0 in their semi-final last Thursday, July 10.

The French giants have beaten other Premier League sides, Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal, in the Champions League before humbling Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

Trump confirms presence at CWC final

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Trump has confirmed that he will be in attendance at the final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a year after a failed assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The 45th and 47th president of the United States also hinted that he will present the trophy, which has been at the Oval Office after its unveiling, to the winner.

