Nigerian actor Yul Edochie caught the attention of his fans and followers online after he revealed his predicament

The filmmaker in an Instagram shared a video of himself and his lovely second wife, Judy Austin, having a playful time

In a moment of reflection, he disclosed that his woman was out of town as he complained about his feelings towards it, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie updated fans and netizens on his household activities.

The upcoming preacher shared a video of himself and his second wife, Judy Austin, in their sitting room.

Yul Edochie spoke on Judy AUstin's absence from their home. Credit: @yuledochie

Yul disclosed that he had just dropped Judy off at the airport earlier on September 14.

The controversial act further revealed that he was already missing his woman, as he pointed out to netizens.

Sharing their goofy video, Yul wrote:

"This morning, I was at the airport to drop off Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1 so she could catch a flight. Now she's gone. Loneliness wants to finish me."

See his post below:

Yul Edochie and Judy spark reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akosuamarfowaa:

"Marry another one sir, so when one leaves, the other can keep you company."

d_realsolz:

"Can smn explain why he address her as Ijele Odogwu all the time, thought she was the new found love, or does ijele means my treasure, and world ."

luchi_harry:

"This write up has clearly shown that it’s Judy that handles his social media posts… sir, I really pray you come out whatever this is fast before it’s late."

ilekhuoba_e:

"Proud polygamist can never be lonely,reason am."

riyanxeally:

"Third wife's time to apply he said he's lonely just make sure say ur second name na jazz 😂or juju if not Okotorigba."

goodnew_to_world:

"So flight don become big deal for u Yul Kai if u're lonely go nd meet ur 3rd baby mama make we hear word."

tolulope4sure:

"Green and orange and yellow gown with pink bag."

destination.ng:

"you no suppose dey lonely na, shey na two wives you marry so you can't won't be lonely."

Yul Edochie takes Judy Austin to his village

Legit.ng earlier reported that enough had not been heard about the controversies between Yul and Judy.

He made a post about taking Judy to his village in Anambra state, adding that certain things happened during their visit.

Some social media users were not comfortable with the news as they hurled insults at him while praising his first wife, May.

